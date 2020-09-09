There are some things every vehicle needs, and a good car charger is one of them. If your current charger is lacking, or you have a car without one, consider picking up this Aukey Dual-Port PD Car Charger for only $8.81 today when you enter coupon code 9LP6CKVZ during checkout at Amazon. That 36% discount is a far cry from the usual $14 cost.

This well-rated car charger is pretty simple, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. It does what it's meant to do, and it does it well. Once you plug it into your car's cigarette lighter outlet, you can use it to provide a fast, efficient charge to your smartphone or other devices. At up to 21W, USB Power Delivery 3.0 and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 charge compatible devices as quickly as they'll allow. The charger is future-proof too, as there's a USB-C port as well as a USB-A port. The design itself is relatively compact so it won't make a huge impact on your current dashboard or center console setup.

Note that you'll need to provide your own cables, and to avoid misplacing one, or even worse, forgetting a cable and needing to buy an expensive crappy one from a gas station somewhere, it's best to just keep a charging cable in your car at all times. We love this Anker 3-in-1 charging cable. It has USB-C, micro-USB, and Lightning connectors packed into one simple accessory, so it's perfect for the car since it works with so many devices.

