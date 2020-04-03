You might already have a bunch of Echo smart speakers dotted (pun intended) around your home, but have you got an Alexa device with a screen yet? The versatile Echo Show 5 smart display give you access to all of Alexa's skills and also add the ability for your smart assistant to show you things. That's exceptionally useful in a bunch of situations from looking at a recipe in the kitchen to seeing the weather forecast, making a video call with a relative, and more.

Right now, QVC is discounting the Echo Show 5 to just $59.96. That's $30 off its regular price and one of its best prices to date. What's even better, though, is that QVC is running a promotion that takes a further $10 when you use coupon code FRIENDS during checkout. If this is your first QVC order, you can use that code to save $40 total. Free standard shipping is included, too.

Amazon's Echo Show 5 is equipped with a compact 5.5-inch smart display that can show you the weather, news reports, movie trailers, and more, or you can listen to radio stations, podcasts, audiobooks, and music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify. It's best utilized as a hub for any smart home devices you have too, as it allows you to voice control any compatible devices using Amazon Alexa.

The Echo Show 5 only hit the market last the summer and it has been very well-received. For more on the diminuitive smart display, check out our in-depth review which rated it with 4.5 out of 5 stars; this video by Modern Dad shows off some important details as well. We even named it the best value Echo Show device.