Some launchers are made to be quick. Some launchers are made to be adaptable. Some launchers are made to be smart. Then there are some launchers that try to do it all, and they usually fail. Action Launcher , however, is the rare instance of a home screen launcher that is as quick as it is cunning, and white it does have limits, there's no doubt that Action is one of the best launchers you could come home to.

The latest Action Launcher news December 24, 2018 — Action Launcher gives stable users big, beautiful v38 update for Christmas

Action Launcher's latest update is a beauty, and after three weeks of beta testing, v38 is rolling out to everyone. Merry Christmas! Overhauled launcher settings for all!

The update has more goodies than Santa's sleigh — most of which we covered in the beta release below — but the improvements to Quicktheme and return of the Lock Device gesture option will excite users most. The update also includes the 2019 Supporter banner, for either $6 or $12.

'tis the season of giving, so consider giving back to Action Launcher's developer, Chris Lacy, and enabling him to keep cranking out cool updates like this one! Who knows, maybe he'll bring us hex color support for Quicktheme next Christmas.

December 3, 2018 — Action Launcher v38 Beta is here and it's got presents for everybody!

Action Launcher has been on V37 for months now, and with it's sixth birthday coming up later this week, I was wondering when we'd be seeing a big, beautiful beta update from Chris Lacy. v38.0-beta1 is here, and there's a lot here to unpack, starting with overhauled Action Settings!!! Woo hoo!!

Sorry, I'm a settings nerd, and it's been a great year to be one. The new Action Settings infuses more colors into the menus and features more granular Quicktheme settings — still no hex color picker, I'll have to write Santa about that — a newly combined Appearance menu, and the ability to search for settings by name. Searching for settings is a godsend, especially for a launcher with as many awesome options as Action Launcher

More Pie and Pixel goodness has seeped into Action Launcher with v38, particularly in the app drawers, folders, and pop-up menus. There's also new infinite scroll options for both home screens and docks, and it's making me nostalgic for the days when I used three dock pages for all my app folders. Good times...

This update also brings the 2019 Supporter badge, which comes with 5 pink and purple wallpapers that make my inner girly-girl weep with joy. You can become an Action Launcher Supporter for $6 or $12, but everyone opted into the Action Launcher beta can enjoy this update right now as it rolls out through Google Play!

