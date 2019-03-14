Acer is offering some huge savings across a broad array of its computer hardware and accessories today only as part of Amazon's daily deals. As well as PC hardware, the sale includes several of Acer's Chromebook devices and many of the prices in the sale are the best we've seen to date. However, these deals are only good until the day is out, so you're going to want to make the most of the savings while you can.
Best value
Acer Chromebook 11
The Chromebook 11 is the most affordable option in the sale with $50 off its usual price. It uses an Intel Celeron N3060 processor and has an 11.6-inch widescreen LED IPS display with 1366 x 768 pixel resolution. It is also equipped with 4GB DDR3 RAM, a 16GB internal storage, and has a 10-hour battery life. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, and an HD webcam, too.
Power and portability
Acer Chromebook R 11
You can save $70 on the well-reviewed Acer Chromebook R 11 in today's sale. It has an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen, Intel Celeron N3150 quad-core processor, 4GB DDR3L RAM, and 32GB internal storage. It's also convertible with a 360-degree hinge so you can use the display at any angle you wish. The battery life should be around 10 hours.
Packs a punch
Acer Chromebook R 13
If you need a slightly larger display, opt for the 13.3-inch Acer Chromebook R 13. It's $100 off today taking it down to within $10 of the low price it set around the holidays. It has all the convertible smarts of its smaller counterpart and is equipped with a MediaTek M8173C Core Pilot quad-core processor, 4GB DDR3L RAM, 32GB internal storage, and a battery life that lasts up to 12 hours per charge.
Includes Wacom Stylus
Acer Chromebook Spin 13
The Acer Chromebook Spin 13 gives you a premium experience with its aluminum construction, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage and included Acer Stylus with built-in Wacom tech. Its 13.5-inch display has a resolution of 2256 x 1504 for crisp image quality and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It's over $220 off and is down to its best ever price for today only.
There are many more devices and accessories in the sale so be sure to check out the whole promotion and take advantage of the reduced prices while you can.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.