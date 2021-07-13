After just a few weeks available for purchase, the first major sale on the new Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is dropping its price even lower than the original model. For a limited time, Best Buy has the new 2021 model on sale for $619 , saving you $80 off its regular price and bringing it $10 below the cost of the 2020 version. Today's deal marks the best savings we've seen on the latest model and there's no telling how long it might last.

Of all the best Chromebooks on the market, it's hard to beat Acer's Chromebook Spin 713. With its gorgeous 2K display and long-lasting battery, this versatile 2-in-1 model doesn't just look fantastic but it performs excellently as well. Upon its debut in mid-2020, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 was already a phenomenal buy, but just last month, an upgraded version for 2021 became available with a few noteworthy improvements and a $70 price increase.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 was just upgraded for 2021 with Intel's latest 11th generation processors, DTS Audio, and Thunderbolt 4 ports — and there's already an excellent deal available at Best Buy! Today's sale is taking $80 off the 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD model, bringing its price even lower than the original 2020 Chromebook Spin 713.

Our Chromebook Spin 713 review spoke rather highly of the original model and even rated it with a perfect five out of five stars. However, with the improvements to the 2021 version, there's an even better model to consider now. The new Chromebook Spin 713 on sale today differs from the original by including the latest 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, DTS Audio, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. It's also equipped with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a vivid 13.5-inch 2K IPS VertiView touch display with Intel Iris Xe graphics that truly puts other screens to shame.

Then again, if today's price on the latest model is still a bit out of your budget, you might want to consider this discounted 2020 model that's now on sale for $329 instead. It's equipped with 4GB RAM, Intel's 10th gen Core i3 processor, and 64GB expandable storage capacity. Today's sale saves you $200 instantly off its full price.

Best Buy offers free shipping on orders over $35, though you could choose free in-store pickup where available to receive your order even faster. If you're hoping to learn more before a potential purchase, be sure to take a look at our Chromebook Spin 713 review for an in-depth and hands-on look at what makes this Chromebook worth buying.