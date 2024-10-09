My favorite smart glasses are back to their record low price today only

October Prime Day is nearly over, but you still have the rest of the day — that's October 9, 2024 — to get the best Viture XR glasses sale I've ever seen.

In fact, the company's best pair of smart display glasses, Viture Pro XR, are on sale for the first time ever! Pick up a pair of Viture Pro XR glasses for 18% off today and get a free Viture X 8BitDo controller with every purchase, giving this offer even greater value.

Viture Pro XR glasses feature the world's brightest micro-OLED panel at a vibrant 1000 nits. The built-in next-generation electrochromic film will keep those lenses nice and dark to further enhance contrast, and the beautiful 120Hz display looks like a 135-inch TV that's always in front of your eyes. It's perfect for gaming on the go!

Viture Pro XR glasses: $499 $409 at Amazon Slap a 135-inch 120Hz micro-OLED TV on your face with Viture Pro XR glasses and get a private home theater wherever you want. When you head to the Amazon page for Viture Pro XR glasses, be sure to clip that $50 coupon, then follow the directions to include your free Viture X 8BitDo controller in the box.

✅Recommended if: You find yourself on the go a lot and hate the way your neck feels after looking down at your laptop, Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, or other portable device with a screen. These glasses plug into virtually any device with USB-C display out support and let you look where you want without craning your neck.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't use portable devices much or already have a pair of XR smart display glasses. These also aren't an alternative to a VR headset like a Meta Quest.

I primarily use Viture XR glasses when working away from my desk or on work trips. Since I travel up to half a dozen times per year for this job, I regularly find myself working from an airplane, an airport, or an uncomfortable hotel room with terrible seating ergonomics. Having the display on my face makes a huge difference for comfort in these situations!

Viture Pro XR glasses are seriously incredible for work as they not only feature a brighter screen with better clarity than previous generations but also get rid of the fuzzy edges prominent on other smart display glasses. That makes text actually readable — especially in the corners and along the edges of the screen — so you can get more done without all the neck pain.

The fact that these come with a Viture X 8BitDo controller for free — one of the best mobile controllers available — only further increases the value you're getting here. That makes it easy to game on the go with just your phone, glasses, and controller so you can have a truly minimalist setup even while lying in bed!

If $409 is too expensive, you might want to consider Viture One XR glasses, instead. Viture One XR glasses were the company's previous flagship product and are on sale for $299 for the rest of the day, making them a perfect accessory for your Steam Deck or supported phone.

But if you're a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck gamer and want to add extra battery life to your systems, I'd recommend grabbing the Viture One glasses & mobile dock bundle for $180 off today, instead.

Viture One glasses & mobile dock bundle: $568 $388 at Amazon Get the best of mobile gaming on the go without all the neck pain thanks to Viture One glasses and the Viture Mobile Dock, which adds hours to your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck thanks to its generous sized battery. When you head to the Amazon page for Viture Pro XR glasses, be sure to clip that $50 coupon to get the full savings.

✅Recommended if: You're a mobile gamer who can't stand the neck or arm pain that comes with looking down at your favorite system's screen for hours at a time. Viture One glasses put a virtual TV on your face so you can game even while lying down or in a cramped airplane seat.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't think you'll use the dock for gaming all that often. Better to save the money and just get the glasses by themselves. It still doubles as a 13,000mAh power bank to charge phones and other devices, though, so it's not a bad buy even if you don't game that much.

Keep in mind that while Viture One glasses work with a Steam Deck without any additional hardware, you will need the dock to use Viture One glasses with a Nintendo Switch. That's because using the dock tricks the Switch into thinking it's been plugged into the dock that connects to your TV. Since Viture One glasses work like a TV on your face, that's exactly what you're doing!

The 13,000mAh battery inside the mobile dock will keep your Switch going for an extra 6 hours, while it'll give the Steam Deck an extra 3 hours of playtime. Viture also sells a handy clip that snaps onto the back of the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch so you can clip everything together for ultimate portability.

As a bonus, the dock can be used to charge any USB device when you plug it into any of the three USB-C ports. Yes, that means you can even charge three devices at the same time, so it's a win-win-win.