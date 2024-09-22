UGREEN's Uno chargers are very cutesy, very powerful, and perfect for your holiday shopping list

Charging accessories have become so cool thanks to some healthy competition in the industry. But I'm not going to lie, Anker and UGREEN in particular have been slaying hard. Both brands make very high-quality gear, but Anker's style focuses on aesthetics whereas UGREEN has taken a more unique approach — adding adorable faces to its already sleek-looking accessories.

I test a new power bank or charger every week, more than one most weeks in fact. At one point, everything starts to blend into one, which is why differentiation like this is so important to keep things fresh.

UGREEN has released entire families of kawaii-faced chargers and I'm all for it. Not only do they look adorable, but they also have all the speed and power you could want. The cutesy Nexode Robot GaN series has 65W and 30W options. I'm even more excited about UGREEN's latest launch, the Uno lineup of accessories that includes a Qi2 charging station, a USB-C hub, and even a 100W USB-C cable with a display, in addition to several power banks and chargers.

Amazon just confirmed Prime Day 2.0 for October 8 through 9, and UGREEN always has awesome Prime Day deals. So, it is the perfect opportunity to splurge on charging tech that is both functional and adorable! Here are some of my favorite kawaii UGREEN chargers and portable battery packs that I have tested and highly recommend. Add them to your holiday shopping list as these are excellent gift ideas.

UGREEN Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 15W

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

UGREEN Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 15W: $69.99 at Amazon The UGREEN Uno 2-in-1 charger gives you two wireless charging pads, a MagSafe/Qi2 stand, and USB-C charging all in one endearing package that is sure to put a smile on your face.

This precious Qi2 charger is actually a charging station with a smiling face on the display. It delivers 15W wirelessly to compatible Android and iOS devices. The foldable Qi2 pad on top is magnetic, so you can plop on a MagSafe iPhone or any Android device that supports wireless charging. For Android phones, a good old MagSafe adapter ring will easily add magnetism. Since it tilts and stays put at any angle, you can use it as a phone holder as well as a charging stand.

Apart from that, there's also a hidden 5W wireless charging pad underneath the foldable 15W pad. It's advertised for Apple AirPods but I tested regular wireless earbuds and those charge just as well. There are two USB-C ports, one input port on the back to power the charging station itself and another 5W USB-C output port to charge one more device.

UGREEN Uno USB-C to USB-C Cable 100W

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

UGREEN Uno USB-C to USB-C Cable 100W: $12.99 at Amazon This cable grins at you while charging devices, which is a charm all on its own. If you need a Power Deliver 3.0 cable that supports 100W charging, I highly recommend the affordable UGREEN Uno USB-C to USB-C Cable 100W. Plus, it comes in 6.6ft and 3.3ft length options.

Our phones, tablets, and laptops all use USB-C ports now, and most of the best phones and devices all support very high-speed charging. If you're using any USB-C charger that has a charging speed of 60W or above, you need to use a compatible 5A cable with it to actually get that speed. These are also called e-marked cables. When you use a 100W or above charger, you need to bump your e-marked 5A cable to a 100W cable instead of a 60W one.

Don't waste your money on an uber-expensive e-marked cable. Get UGREEN's Uno USB-C to USB-C Cable 100W instead. This nylon braided cord is un-rippable and highly durable and it delivers the fastest charging speed for 60W to 100W chargers. It can even withstand a respectable amount of biting or clawing from your cat or dog.

I adore all of UGREEN's braided USB-C cables, but this one is even more awesome because it has a display built-in. I expected the display to show the wattage at which the device was charging, but it had smiling eyes instead. It's not very practical, but it sure looks nice. Not to mention, this $13 cable is filthy cheap so it doesn't matter if the LED display is purely superficial.

UGREEN Uno 6 in 1 USB-C Hub

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

UGREEN Uno 6 in 1 USB-C Hub: $19.99 at Amazon Add more ports to your Chromebook or laptop with the cheap and cheerful UGREEN Uno 6 in 1 USB-C Hub. This smiling hub adds one HDMI 2.0 port, two 10 Gbps USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, two 10 Gbps USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, and one PD 100W USB-C port.

While this isn't a charger, it can be used as one by extension when connected to a laptop or a Chromebook. The UGREEN Uno 6 in 1 USB-C Hub is the perfect companion for Chromebooks, notebooks, and all other PCs that lack sufficient ports. As a signature of the UGREEN Uno series, this hub has an LED display that lights up with a smile when in use.

This lightweight USB-C hub adds one HDMI 2.0 port, two 10 Gbps USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, two 10 Gbps USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, and one PD 100W USB-C port. It supports Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux platforms. I used it with my Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook because it has a grave lack of ports and it was a seamless experience.

In addition to that, UGREEN also promises that you can use this hub with Android and iOS phones and tablets. I connected a typical USB-A thumb drive to my OnePlus 12R using the UGREEN Uno 6 in 1 USB-C Hub and it worked perfectly. I was able to view and copy files very easily. So I can attest to its Android compatibility as well.