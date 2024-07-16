This Prime Day power bank deal is so good I'm buying two

Power banks are a convenient way of charging your tech on the go, and there has been a lot of progress in this segment in the last two years. I have dozens of power banks, but the one I use the most is UGREEN's 25000mAh option that goes up to 145W. This power bank usually sells for $119, but for Prime Day it is getting a 30% discount and is now down to $79 — that's a stellar deal on its own, but you can get an additional 5% by ticking the coupon on the page.

If you don't see yourself needing 145W, UGREEN makes a slightly smaller version of the same model with a 20000mAh battery that goes up to 100W, and that variant is selling at just $54 — a sizeable discount of 32%.

UGREEN 25000mAh USB PD 3.1 145W Power Bank: $119 $75 at Amazon This power bank charges MacBooks and other USB PD devices at up to 140W, and when you need to charge its internal 25000mAh battery, there's 65W charging. You get dual USB-C ports as well as a standard USB-A port, and there's an indicator on the side that shows remaining battery level.



The 25000mAh power bank ticks all the right boxes: the build quality is fantastic, and in the year I used it, I didn't see any issues in this area. It has great efficiency figures, and the internal battery can easily charge a phone and assorted accessories without breaking a sweat.

Its defining feature is 140W charging delivered via the main USB-C port. If you use both USB-C ports, you get a total power budget of 145W — 100W on one port, and 45W on the other — and this is a great way to charge a phone and notebook at the same time.

✅Recommended if: You want a reliable power bank with good efficiency figures that can charge your phone and any accessories several times over. It goes up to 145W over a single port, and with three total ports available, you can charge a phone and two accessories simultaneously.

❌Skip this deal if: You need real-time charging info.

This UGREEN power bank has been inherently reliable in over a year of use, and I use it throughout the house. With the power bank down to its lowest price, this is the best time to pick it up.