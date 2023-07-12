This 200W charging station lets you charge everything at once — and it's down to its lowest price for Prime Day

UGREEN has quickly become my favorite charging brand, and for good reason. The manufacturer has an extensive range of charging solutions for home and portable use, and it offers high-quality products with a great value.

I used the six-port Nexode 200W to charge the phones and multitude of accessories on my desk for the better part of a year now, and I'm not exaggerating when I say that it is the ultimate charging station for my needs. As the name suggests, the Nexode 200W has a total power budget of 200W, and it can hit 100W over dual USB-C ports at the same time.

It's the ideal choice if you have a lot of gear that needs charging daily, and for Prime Day, UGREEN is selling the Nexode 200W for just $129 — $70 off its usual selling price. That makes it a terrific bargain when you consider the charging potential on offer here, so if you want a new charging station, you don't want to miss out on this deal.

UGREEN Nexode 200W 6-Port Charging Station: $199 $129 at Amazon The Nexode 200W has everything you want in a high-end charging station. It uses GaN charging tech and doesn't take up too much room on your desk, there are six ports in total — four USB-C and two USB-A — and it hits 200W even when all ports are in use. If you routinely charge a lot of gear, this is the only charging station you need.

The Nexode 200W has four USB-C and two USB-A ports, and it works over the USB PD 3.0 protocol, giving it the ability to charge the latest notebooks and most Android phones. I didn't have any issues charging my Xiaomi 13 Ultra alongside the iPad Air, a few earbuds, and a power bank or two at the same time.

The best thing about the Nexode 200W is that it doesn't take up too much room; sure, it is designed for home use, but if you're like me and tend to travel with way too many products, it works as a viable charging station on the road. UGREEN bundles a USB-C to USB-C charging cable with the package, and it hits 100W without any issues. If you need additional cables, the brand has a decent deal on a 2-pack USB-C to USB-C cable that's going for just $10.

UGREEN Nexode 100W 4-Port Charger: $74 $44 at Amazon The Nexode 100W is the ideal charger for use on the road, and it offers four charging ports and the ability to hit 100W when all ports are in use.

Need something that's more suited for portable use? I also have the Nexode 100W with me, and it has been my go-to charger whenever I leave the house (which is admittedly not as much as I used to). The Nexode 100W has a diminutive chassis and leverages GaN hardware, and you get three USB-C ports along with a USB-C port. Two of those USB-C ports can hit 100W individually, and the third USB-C port goes up to 22.5W.

Honestly, the Nexode 100W is more than adequate for most users, and if you need that little bit extra, I cannot recommend the Nexode 200W highly enough.