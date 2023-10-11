The three best USB-C power banks are on sale for as cheap as $12

Portable power banks are essential, but they cost a hefty sum when looking to purchase one at full price. Luckily, the three best USB-C power banks of all time are on sale right now for the ongoing Prime Big Deal Days shopping festival.

You can score major savings right now, starting with the superb Anker PowerCore Slim 10K. This exceedingly compact 10,000mAh power bank is one of the slimmest and lightest options on the market. Equipped with a USB-A power out and a USB-C and micro-USB power in ports, this power bank supports wired fast charging for Apple, Samsung, and more popular brands. With this epic deal, you can bag one for only $12.59 on Amazon today.

Next up, the superb Baseus Blade 100W portable power bank is also on sale. This high-capacity battery pack can charge a gigantic 5,000mAh phone five times from scratch, which is amazing. You can even top up a USB-C laptop with all that power on the go. This deal brings its exorbitant $130 price tag down to an agreeable $79.99. Read more about the USB-C power bank in our review to know why it's one of our top recommended battery packs.

Power bank Prime Day deals starting at $12

Anker PowerCore Slim 10K Anker is the best in the biz, and the PowerCore Slim 10K is the ultimate lightweight power bank. Ideal for anyone and every one, this 10,000mAh power bank comes with a USB A-to-C cable. For just $12 and some cents, this is a fabulous Prime Day deal. Buy from: Amazon at $17.99 $12.59

Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank The Baseus Blade 100W has literally saved one AC writer in the event of a fire, proving exactly how helpful this 20,000mAh battery pack can be. There's even an LED display built-in, informing you of the charging speed, leftover power, and more. Amazon has taken 38% off for Prime Big Deals Day. Buy from: Amazon at $129.99 $79.99

Shargeek Storm 2 Slim It's transparent, it's cool, and it's extremely useful. The Shargeek Storm 2 Slim improves on its predecessor by dropping a few grams and slimming up. This is an enthusiast's power bank at an enthusiast's price - except for today, thanks to this Prime Day offer. Enjoy a whopping 35% discount with this deal. Buy from: Amazon at $199.99 $135.10

See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

On the hunt for something more unique? Check out the slick Shargeek Storm 2 Slim battery pack. This is a 20,000mAh portable power bank with a loud and boisterous design that's meant to be the "lite" version of the Storm 2. At 32% off for Prime Day, the Storm 2 Slim is as cheap as you could hope for.

You get a transparent body, a built-in IPS screen, a yellow USB C-to-C cable to stay on theme with the power bank, and all the ports and power one could dream of having in this portable form. It supports 100W PD USB-C charging and 30W USB-A charging, adding up to a total supported 130W PD Fast Charging power output.

While this deal may not last forever, it's worth noting that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale has kicked off! Check out all the best tech deals available now to see how you can save on a sweet new device.