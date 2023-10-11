The Google Nest Thermostat is what I use and recommend, and you can save $40 if you buy it today

A smart thermostat is one of those things every homeowner should have. The convenience of being able to make any adjustments from anywhere combined with all the money you can save makes it well worth the initial cost. I've used them for years and consider them a must-have item for any smart home, and even if you're not going all out in the smart department it's worth it for the savings alone.

There are a lot of smart thermostats to choose from, but my favorite is still the simple Google Nest Thermostat and it's the one I recommend to everyone. Grabbing it during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days means you can save a whopping $40 on top of the money you'll save over time by using it.

See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Google Nest Thermostat: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon The Google Nest Thermostat is Energy Star certified and an easy way to save money on your heating and cooling bills. Using your home Wi-Fi, it monitors your equipment to remind you about maintenance and uses smart scheduling to keep the right temperature when you're home and save money when you're away. It's also pretty cool to say "Hey Google I'm cold" and have the heat bumped up a notch right from the couch!



Choosing a smart thermostat can be a daunting task because there are so many different models to choose from. I bought the original Nest Thermostat back in 2011 and have used one ever since, reviewing and evaluating several different models.

When all is said and done, I have the Google Nest Thermostat on my wall and the others back in their packaging. I don't need the extra features some of the pricey models offer and I like the smooth integration the Nest has in the Google Home app.

If, like me, you just want a dependable and simple device that works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, saves you money because it's smart, and is simple to install and use this is the one you should buy. If I had to buy one today, I would pick it up.

One thing to look out for is "C-Wire" compatibility. A C-Wire is a common wire that goes from your HVAC system to your thermostat, and you may or may not have one. The Nest was designed to work without it, but if your system requires it to be connected buy the bundle that includes a C-Wire adapter.