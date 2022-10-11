Synology's latest 5-bay Plex NAS is already on sale for 20% off — don't miss out

Synology introduced the DiskStation DS1522+ a few months ago, and it ticks all the right boxes. The NAS server has five drive bays, is powered by AMD's powerful Ryzen R1600, comes with 8GB of RAM out of the box, and has four Gigabit Ethernet ports at the back.

What's unique about the DS1522+ is a slot at the back that lets you add a 10 Gigabit Ethernet card. There's no question that the DS1522+ is among the best home NAS servers you can get your hands on at the moment, and in my testing, I found it to be an standout choice as a Plex media server.

The DiskStation DS1522+ launched for $699, but as part of the Amazon sales extravaganza, it is available for just $559 (opens in new tab) — a savings of $140. That's 20% off the launch price, and I haven't seen such a lucrative discount for a NAS server that's been available for just three months. If you're looking to upgrade, this is the time to do it.

The biggest selling point of the DS1522+ is the software. DSM 7.0 has a refined user interface and offers an exhaustive list of features aimed at media streaming and backing up data from all of your connected devices.

There isn't a whole lot missing here, and when you consider the caliber of hardware combined with the software features on offer, the DS1522+ is a great overall choice.

And when you consider that it is now available for just $559 (opens in new tab), this is a deal you do not want to miss out on. If you need hard drives to go with the NAS, WD has insane deals on its entire portfolio, with the 10TB Red Pro down to just $209 (opens in new tab).