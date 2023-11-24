Synology's brand-new DiskStation DS224+ gets its first major discount for Black Friday
This is the best starter NAS you can get.
Synology rolled out the DiskStation DS224+ four months ago, and the NAS has a lot going for it. The 2-bay NAS uses the same Intel Celeron J4125 that was a mainstay in the likes of the DiskStation DS920+ and DS1520+. With newer models like the DiskStation DS923+ and DS723+ using the Ryzen-powered R1600, it's interesting to see the DS224+ use the older Intel hardware.
That said, there are a few inherent advantages to this move. The Celeron J4125 has an integrated GPU, and that makes it a great choice if you want to use hardware transcoding in Plex — the Ryzen-powered NAS servers don't have this feature. There's a subset of the community that needs Plex transcoding, and the DS224+ caters to those users. Even if you don't intend to use that particular feature, the DS224+ is just about the best starter NAS available today.
The best part about the DS224+ is that it debuted at the same $299 price point as its predecessor, and for Black Friday, it is getting a 15% discount — you can now buy it for just $254. That is a fantastic deal considering the DS224+ launched just a few months ago, and if you've been thinking about getting a NAS but haven't done so yet, now is the time to act.
Synology DiskStation DS224+: $299 $254 at Amazon
The DiskStation DS224+ is the ideal 2-bay starter NAS. You get powerful Intel hardware that's great for Plex, robust software services that let you back up photos and other media seamlessly, and long-term reliability.
The DiskStation DS224+ misses out on M.2 slots or multi-Gigabit Ethernet ports, but you still get dual Gigabit ports and two USB 3.0 ports that lets you connect external hard drives. Thanks to the Intel hardware, the DS224+ is a brilliant choice if you want to use a NAS as a Plex media server, and you get an extensive range of software features that genuinely make a difference.
It's no wonder that the DS224+ has been selling really well following its launch, and honestly, I didn't think it would be discounted for Black Friday. So the fact that you can get a brand-new DS224+ for just $254 makes this one of the best deals this holiday season. And if you need hard drives to slot into the DS224+, Seagate's 4TB IronWolf is down to $79, and the 8TB model is going for just $139.
As we're on the subject of Plex, the lifetime Plex Pass is down to $89.
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the Android Central team.
Harish Jonnalagadda is a Senior Editor overseeing Asia at Android Central. He leads the site's coverage of Chinese phone brands, contributing to reviews, features, and buying guides. He also writes about storage servers, audio products, and the semiconductor industry. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.