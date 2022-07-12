Score an absurdly cheap Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for Prime Day

The Echo Show 5 is one of our favorite Alexa speakers, with a petite design that fits easily on a bedside table or kitchen counter without taking up too much room. And while it's quite affordable at full price, Prime Day 2022 has seen it drop to just $35, a $50 discount (opens in new tab), making it more compelling than ever.

It's our second-favorite Echo device behind the Echo Show 8, currently priced at $75 for Prime Day, but downgraded specs are to be expected with a budget model. What's compelling about the Echo Show 5 is that it has the same upgraded AZ1 chip for ultra-fast Alexa responses as the Echo Show 8 and 10, so you're getting the same performance where it counts.

You'll also want to take into account whether or not you want the adjustable stand, which ensures you get a better angle and more elevated view for an extra $12. Or if you're hoping to pair your Echo Show with some Blink cameras for DIY home security, you'll spot bundles like a $10 Blink Mini or $200 off a 3-camera Blink Outdoor bundle with the Echo Show 5.

And if you want to snag a smart display for your child aged 6-12, the Echo Show 5 Kids Edition costs a mere $40 at 58% off and is another one of our favorites, giving kids a way to get help with homework or play games while also protecting their privacy. There's even a cute Mickey Mouse stand add-on for the Disney-loving kid in your life!

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $85 $35 at Amazon

With a compact 5.5-inch screen, a camera with physical shutter and mic on/off button, and a small footprint, the Echo Show 5 is designed for casual video calls with families and friends in mind but has the privacy tools to make sure you feel comfortable.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids: $95 $40 at Amazon

This comes with one free year of Amazon Kids+, which gives your child all kinds of fun and safe activities for them to enjoy. And parental controls allow you to keep track of what they're searching for and make sure nothing is amiss.

If you're unsure which Echo Show to buy, our Echo Show 5 vs. Echo Show 8 guide will help you decide which is the better choice. Otherwise, check out our liveblog on the best Prime Day deals overall to see more deals, both on Echo devices and everything else!