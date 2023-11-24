¡Qué pasa! This Kasa Smart Power strip is an incredible 50% off for Black Friday

TP-Link’s Kasa makes some of the best smart plugs you can get and this power strip takes it to the next level with six outlets, three USB ports, and a surge protector. Thanks to Black Friday, this TP-Link Kasa HS300 power strip can be yours for just $39.99 at Amazon, which is 50% off. When you consider that this power strip does the job of six different smart plugs, that’s a steal. You don’t even need a hub since this power strip uses 2.4GHz Wi-Fi to get connected.

This power strip is one of our favorite smart plugs and features energy monitoring so you can see which devices are using the most power, and more importantly, which devices are sucking down power even when they appear to be off. The Kasa Smart app will help you get set up and show your usage stats, but you don’t need to use it for everything. In fact, this power strip works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana.

TP-Link Kasa HS300 Smart Power Strip: $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon The TP-Link Kasa HS300 smart power strip can not only switch your devices on and off but can monitor how much power each one is using. You can control the plugs individually as well so you don’t need to switch off the whole thing to save power like you would with a standard power strip. Price comparison: $59.99 $39.99 at B&H

Since this power strip has a surge protector, you can use it with your computer and sensitive equipment without worrying about them getting destroyed if the power surges. You can also set schedules for each plug which can be great for making sure you don’t leave your holiday lights burning all night long. Smart plugs can also give you some peace of mind when you travel allowing you to switch on lights while you’re away, or to make sure you didn’t leave the TV on by mistake.