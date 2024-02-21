Keep your home safe with $350 OFF this Arlo Pro 4 security camera bundle

Keeping your home safe has never been easier with security camera deals like this! Get $350 off the price of a three-pack of Arlo Pro 4 home security cameras right now when you shop with Best Buy. That's almost 42% off the list price for enough camera units to monitor your home or office from every angle, all conveniently from your phone.

Purchase of this security camera three-pack comes with mounting hardware, a dual battery charging station, four rechargeable batteries, and an Arlo yard sign. These cameras come in white, and they offer great picture quality with 2K video and HDR, simple mobile phone monitoring, two-way audio, Color Night Vision, and more.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 3-Pack: $599.99 $249.99 at Best Buy The Arlo Pro 4, which we've ranked one of the best Arlo cameras available, is currently on sale at Best Buy for $350 off! That's almost 42% in savings, with this bundle including three cameras, mounts, four rechargeable batteries, and a dual battery charging station. Plus, get a bonus Arlo yard sign. From its crisp 2K HDR video quality to features like Color Night Vision and two-way audio, this is an excellent option for keeping tabs on your home no matter where you are. Price comparison: Amazon - $299.99 | Arlo - $349.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking to get three security cameras instead of just one or two; you like features like an integrated spotlight, two-way audio, or compatibility with voice assistants like Alexa; you prefer a security camera with a built-in spotlight.

❌Skip this deal if: you require 4K video recording; you don't want to pay a subscription to get access to full functionality.

This bundle of Arlo Pro 4 security cameras is a great deal at almost 42% off for three cameras. This particular model is an upgrade from the last-generation Arlo Pro 3 model, offering a subtle, improved design and a wide range of bonus features, including 12x digital zoom, AI motion detection, HDR, Color Night Vision, and two-way audio, among others.

While some would prefer 4K video capabilities, the Arlo Pro 4 is a good 2K option with only one downside: those who want the full suite of features following a three-month trial period will need to subscribe for one of the Arlo Secure monthly plans.