It's prime time to get 25% off the Echo Dot with Clock with this fantastic Prime Day deal

The wait is over, and the smart home deals are rolling in during Amazon's Fall Prime Day event. As you probably guessed, some of the best deals are on Amazon's own devices, and that includes its excellent Alexa-enabled smart speakers.

One of our favorites from Amazon is the Echo Dot with Clock. Not only is this smart speaker more powerful than its small package might lead you to believe, but it also has a super helpful LED display behind the fabric cover. This feature does what you'd expect and shows you the time, but it can also show song titles of music that's playing, the outside temperature, and more.

25% off an excellent smart speaker with a clever display

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen, 2022 release): $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon While you could get the regular Echo Dot, this model with a built-in display gives you so much more functionality because it can more than just show you the time. With 25% off, why not get the best!?

Along with being able to use Alexa for all the commonly known tasks, like controlling your home's lights, playing music, setting timers, and more, the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) has a temperature sensor that you can use to trigger custom Alexa Routines. For example, if you're bedroom is getting warm, you can set a temperature threshold, and when it is hit, Alexa can turn on a fan.

This is just one example of how the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock goes beyond being a basic smart speaker. So, don't let this great deal slip by, and be sure to check out the rest of the awesome Prime Big Deal Day savings.