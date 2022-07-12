Hire a robot to clean your home with 50% off the iRobot Roomba i7+

When it comes to robot vacuums, iRobot Roomba is one of the first names to come to mind. Still, getting the right robot vacuum can be prohibitively expensive most of the time. Especially one with conveniences like automatic emptying and charging at a base. On Prime Day, however, you can get an iRobot Roomba i7+ for 50% off, or $499.99. (opens in new tab)

The Roomba i7+ can intelligently navigate your home so it doesn't get stuck and doesn’t miss any areas. It can even identify high-traffic areas so it can focus on making sure the highest traffic areas in your home get completely cleaned. Once the Roomba has run its course, it will return to its base where it can charge its lithium-ion battery and automatically empty itself into a bin. In some cases, you won’t even need to replace the bag for 60 days.

There are no dirty bins to worry about, and dust and dirt its kept to a minimum when emptying thanks to iRobot’s automatic dirt disposal bags. To add to that, you can control your Roomba with Alexa and even command it to clean a specific area if you make a mess.

A cleaner home with less work

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i7+: $999.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This robot vacuum is smart enough to find the dirtiest parts of your home and even empty the collected dirt right into its base. With brushes designed to deal with pet hair, this is a great option for many homes.

If you have pets, you can get this vacuum as well. Its rubber brushes are designed not to get tangled up with pet hair, while still picking up the vast majority. You can customize areas you want it to clean and avoid, such as avoiding the pet food bowls. This is one of the best robot vacuums for pet hair after all.

Smarter homes are all about automating tedious repetitive tasks so you can get back to more enjoyable activities. Whether you want to catch up on some videos with one of the best Prime Day Fire Tablet deals, or relax with a book thanks to the best Kindle deals, a robot vacuum can help free up some much-needed relaxation time.