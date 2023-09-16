I just got this Samsung smart home device for $1 and you can too

The massive Discover Samsung sale ends this Sunday, September 17th, which means you still have two opportunities to get your hands on the Samsung SmartThings Station for just $1 if you act quickly. This is how it works.

Every day during the Discover Samsung sale event, the company is releasing a limited number of promo codes that you can use to get the Samsung SmartThings Station for just one dollar (plus tax) during checkout. Considering that the smart home device usually retails for $79.99, that's a truly ridiculous deal.

The catch is that the promo codes are released around 12pm EST, and they go fast. Like really fast. So if you want to partake in this deal, you better be ready with your credit card and shipping info at 11:59am. You only have two more opportunities to get this heavily-discounted device, so make it count. Simply click the link above (or below) to be taken to the promo page. You'll need to watch a short video first, then Samsung hand over the super-limited promo code. Good luck!

You can use the Samsung SmartThings Station to control just about everything in your smart home, from the lights to your TV and everything in between. You can also use it to create presets for your home, such as a customizable "night time mode" that automatically dims the lights, locks the door, and adjusts temperature based on the schedule you create. And yes, it operates as a handy little wireless charging pad for your Android phone, as well.

Again, you're going to need to act fast if you want to claim one of these discounted devices. If you missed your chance, don't forget to check out our guide to the best Discover Samsung deals, where a bounty of additional offers awaits.