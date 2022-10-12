Arrive home to clean floors and save money with these iRobot and Roomba deals

Roomba is perhaps the most well-known robot vacuum on the market, but the company actually makes a wide range of devices for different homes, budgets, and flooring types. The iRobot Braava, for example, is a robot mop complete with a sprayer. The Roomba i4+ EVO is one of the best iRobot Prime Day deals with automatic emptying, smart room cleaning, and syncing with the Braava mop. The Roomba i4+ EVO is down to just $399.99, that’s $250 off, at Amazon (opens in new tab) for Prime Day.

While modern vacuums like the Roomba i4+ EVO are designed to deal with multiple floor types like carpets and area rugs in addition to hardwood flooring, to clean up liquid spills or stains, something designed for the job like the iRobot Braava jet m6 will be able to do a better job. This robot mop also syncs with some other iRobot devices like the Roomba i4+ EVO. This allows you to set specific rooms for it to clean so it can skip the places that don’t make sense, like a carpeted bedroom.

Get a cleaner house no matter your budget with these iRobot vacuums

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal: $649.99 $399.99 at Amazon. The Roomba i4+ EVO is designed to handle just about any kind of mess from dirt to dog hair. The bundled-in clean base allows the vacuum to automatically empty itself so you can go up to 60 days without needing to touch your vacuum.

iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $179.99 at Amazon. The Roomba 671 is more of an entry-level vacuum than the i4+ but still has plenty of suction for most dirt and works well on both hard flooring and carpet. It's also designed to pick up pet hair without issue.

iRobot Braava jet m6 (6012) Ultimate Robot Mop: $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon. As careful as we are not to drop things in the kitchen, we all do sometimes. The iRobot Braava jet m6 is a robot mop that's designed to clean up messes on hard flooring with a water jet to help with stuck-on stains.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: $274.00 $199.00 at Amazon. The Roomba 694 is another budget-friendly option with enough power to pick up most dirt and dust. It's equipped with both a bristle and a rubber brush to pick up all kinds of debris on multiple types of flooring.

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $799.00 $599.00 at Amazon. If you want to step up to something more premium with greater suction power, the j7+ is a great model to pick up. Roomba claims it has 10x the suction power of the cheaper 694 model. It also has rubber brushes and the ability to automatically charge and continue.

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal: $999.99 $799.00 at Amazon. The Roomba S9+ is a top-of-the-line robot vacuum with a price tag to match. It makes good on this price with up to 40x more suction power than the cheaper models and brushes designed to clean in corners. It's also better at navigating around obstacles thanks to 3D sensors.

Roombas work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can stay in control of your cleaning without lifting a finger. The Alexa smarts make sense as iRobot was purchased by Amazon earlier in the year. Even so, the company has continued to build some of the best robot vacuum solutions for home usage. Its models compare favorably in price and features to the best robot vacuums you can buy.

