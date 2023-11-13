Arlo Total Security promises to be a one-stop shop home security program

What you need to know

Arlo Total Security brings three new subscription tiers starting at $9.99 per month.

The program promises to be creative, easy to install, and deliver an exceptional user experience.

Every tier includes 24/7 professional monitoring from live security experts.

Arlo, the surveillance camera maker, has announced a new security program that offers users 24/7 professional monitoring as well as hardware packages with a monthly subscription.

The program is dubbed Arlo Total Security and comes in three subsequent packages starting at $9.99 a month. The packages comprise Starter Pack ($9.99 a month), Starter Plus ($19.99 per month), and Advanced with Video ($49.99 a month). The subscription is already available for users, and they can also convert the plans with 36-month easy financing provided by Affirm.

(Image credit: Arlo)

The program vows to be creative, easy to install, and deliver an exceptional user experience, Arlo writes in the announcement blog post. The subscriptions further comprise "24/7 professional monitoring from live security experts, sensor and security system notifications through the Arlo Secure app, escalated emergency alerts, and direct dispatch for fire, medical, and police to provide ultimate peace of mind and protection against break-ins, fires, floods, and more."

The "Starter" pack, costing $9.99 per month, comes with basic features like 24/7 professional monitoring, bundled with Arlo Home Security System Keypad Hub, two home security system all-in-one sensors, and an Arlo yard sign. Adding $10 more will give users the same features with the addition of a cellular and battery backup box for the keypad hub, assuring users can monitor even in challenging conditions, like when the power (and/or Wi-Fi) goes out.

The Advanced with Video is the expensive and fully-featured tier in the Arlo Total Security program, costing $49.99. It gives the following advanced features, per Arlo's blog post:

24/7 Professional Monitoring

Home Security System Keypad Hub with Cellular & Battery Backup Box

Ten Home Security System All-in-One Sensors

Three Pro 5S 2K Cameras with Anti-Theft Mounts

Four Pro 5S 2K Camera Rechargeable Batteries and Dual Battery Charging Station

30 Days of Secure Cloud Video Storage

AI-Powered Person, Vehicle & Animal Detection

AI-Powered Package Detection

AI-Powered Smoke/CO Audio Alerts

Alexa, Google Assistant & HomeKit Support1

Arlo Yard Sign

The Arlo Total security, including hardware, appears to be a one-stop shop home security solution. It could be a good alternative for anyone looking to move away from Google's Nest Secure program, which, unfortunately, is being discontinued by April next year.