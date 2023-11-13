Arlo Total Security promises to be a one-stop shop home security program
Arlo is also providing additional security hardware for the expensive tier.
What you need to know
- Arlo Total Security brings three new subscription tiers starting at $9.99 per month.
- The program promises to be creative, easy to install, and deliver an exceptional user experience.
- Every tier includes 24/7 professional monitoring from live security experts.
Arlo, the surveillance camera maker, has announced a new security program that offers users 24/7 professional monitoring as well as hardware packages with a monthly subscription.
The program is dubbed Arlo Total Security and comes in three subsequent packages starting at $9.99 a month. The packages comprise Starter Pack ($9.99 a month), Starter Plus ($19.99 per month), and Advanced with Video ($49.99 a month). The subscription is already available for users, and they can also convert the plans with 36-month easy financing provided by Affirm.
The program vows to be creative, easy to install, and deliver an exceptional user experience, Arlo writes in the announcement blog post. The subscriptions further comprise "24/7 professional monitoring from live security experts, sensor and security system notifications through the Arlo Secure app, escalated emergency alerts, and direct dispatch for fire, medical, and police to provide ultimate peace of mind and protection against break-ins, fires, floods, and more."
The "Starter" pack, costing $9.99 per month, comes with basic features like 24/7 professional monitoring, bundled with Arlo Home Security System Keypad Hub, two home security system all-in-one sensors, and an Arlo yard sign. Adding $10 more will give users the same features with the addition of a cellular and battery backup box for the keypad hub, assuring users can monitor even in challenging conditions, like when the power (and/or Wi-Fi) goes out.
The Advanced with Video is the expensive and fully-featured tier in the Arlo Total Security program, costing $49.99. It gives the following advanced features, per Arlo's blog post:
- 24/7 Professional Monitoring
- Home Security System Keypad Hub with Cellular & Battery Backup Box
- Ten Home Security System All-in-One Sensors
- Three Pro 5S 2K Cameras with Anti-Theft Mounts
- Four Pro 5S 2K Camera Rechargeable Batteries and Dual Battery Charging Station
- 30 Days of Secure Cloud Video Storage
- AI-Powered Person, Vehicle & Animal Detection
- AI-Powered Package Detection
- AI-Powered Smoke/CO Audio Alerts
- Alexa, Google Assistant & HomeKit Support1
- Arlo Yard Sign
The Arlo Total security, including hardware, appears to be a one-stop shop home security solution. It could be a good alternative for anyone looking to move away from Google's Nest Secure program, which, unfortunately, is being discontinued by April next year.
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the Android Central team.
Vishnu works as a freelance News Writer for Android Central. For the past four years, he's been writing about consumer technology, primarily involving smartphones, laptops, and every other gizmo connected to the Internet. When he is away from keyboard, you can see him going on a long drive or chilling on a couch binge-watching some crime series.