As Nest Secure officially dies, Google offers free ADT systems

What you need to know

Nest Secure is being officially sunset on April 8, 2024. Units will not receive any updates after that time and it will cease working in the Nest app.

Google is offering free upgrades to the new ADT Self Setup system for some customers.

Dropcam and Works with Nest programs are also being discontinued.

Nest Secure users will officially have to look for a proper replacement to their beloved home security system before April 8, 2024. After that date, Nest Secure systems will stop receiving security updates and will no longer be available in the Nest app, meaning they will officially become completely unusable.

Nest Secure was officially discontinued in October 2020 (opens in new tab) but has been supported and usable in the old Nest app ever since that announcement. Now, users will need to pick from one of the best smart home security systems (opens in new tab) as a proper replacement but Google is hoping you'll continue sticking with their latest venture, instead.

The recently announced ADT Self Setup (opens in new tab) is being offered for free to some existing Nest Secure customers. Google didn't specify which users would be eligible for a free upgrade so we've reached out to them to find out more. We'll update this article when we find out. For now, expect an email from Google if you are an eligible Nest Secure customer.

In addition to Nest Secure being sunset, Dropcam support will officially end on April 8, 2024, as well. Dropcam existed long before Nest cameras and is some of the oldest smart home security hardware on the market with active support and updates. Current Dropcam users with a Nest Aware subscription will be offered a 50% coupon on a new Nest Cam which is currently our top pick for best wireless home security camera (opens in new tab).

Lastly, the Works with Nest program is officially ending on September 29, 2023. Google announced that Works with Nest would be going away way back in 2019 (opens in new tab) but the company has kept it around for several years to ensure a smooth transition to new standards like Matter (opens in new tab). Google says it is working with parners that are still using Works with Nest APIs to ensure those products continue to function after this date.