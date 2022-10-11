Save big money on Anker's newest charging accessories with these Prime Day deals

If you've ever searched for a phone charger, power bank, or cable on Amazon, there is a good chance you've come across Anker. There's a good reason for that — it makes some of the world's best USB-C chargers and portable chargers.

Anker recently took the wraps off its latest line of charging accessories, GaNPrime, which includes wall chargers, power stations, power banks, and some new cables using plant-based materials. No matter what you are trying to power, Anker has you covered with its Amazon Prime Day deals (opens in new tab).

More and more electronics are charging via USB these days and taking advantage of higher wattage for fast charging. But there are very few companies shipping chargers in the box anymore. So, that leaves us to find chargers on our own. Thankfully, Anker is here with its GaNPrime line of chargers and accessories that check all the boxes for power and ports so we can get back to using our devices.

Anker has a lot of its charging accessories on sale for Prime Day (opens in new tab), but I'm going to focus on a few that really stand out for me. I've been using many of these devices and am very impressed.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

The Anker 733 GaNPrime power bank is possibly my favorite of the series. This is a 65W wall charger with two USB-C and a USB-A port. The awesome part is that it also doubles as a power bank. When it is plugged into the wall, it acts as you'd expect a wall charger, but it also recharges the 10,000mAh battery. Unplug the 733 from the wall, and it's a portable charger with 30W of output power.

One downside of the Anker 733 is that if you plan on it being a wall charger more than not, then you may want to look at the Anker 735 GaNPrime charger. This compact device has the same number of ports as the 733 but in a much smaller package. You'll get 65W of output from USB-C ports and 22.5W from USB-A.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

For charging multiple devices at once, I mean like up to 6 at a time, then look no further than the Anker 727 Charging Station. This impressive device is only .7 inches thick but is capable of up to 100W of power! This is kind of like a super fancy power strip packed with two USB-C and two USB-A ports, along with two AC outlets.

For charging multiple devices at once, I mean like up to 6 at a time, then look no further than the Anker 727 Charging Station. This impressive device is only .7 inches thick but is capable of up to 100W of power! This is kind of like a super fancy power strip packed with two USB-C and two USB-A ports, along with two AC outlets.