Quick! A bunch of Galaxy S25 cases are 50% OFF at Best Buy, but the sale won't last long

If you just preordered one of the newest Samsung smartphones, the next thing on your agenda should be tracking down a Galaxy S25 case. Lucky for you, Best Buy has decided to quietly carve 50% off a wide selection of its Samsung-branded S25 cases and other accessories, with particular attention on the super-powered Galaxy S25 Ultra.

With a starting price of $1,299.99 (before any preorder deals), the Galaxy S25 Ultra is far from cheap, and premium devices deserve premium protection. Thanks to this Best Buy sale, however, going premium doesn't necessarily mean breaking the bank.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB: $1,419.99 From $399.99 with trade-in at Samsung Set for release on February 7th, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a remarkably powerful smartphone with a customized Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a glorious 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display (with built-in stylus), and some of the most advanced AI features found on any smartphone to date. Preorder the device directly from Samsung and you'll get up to $900 of trade-in credit, plus a free storage boost to 512GB.

Best Buy is carving up to 50% off select Galaxy S25 Ultra cases!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Silicone Case: $29.99 $14.99 at Best Buy This no-frills silicone case from Samsung boasts a sleek look and comes in a variety of stylish color options. It's not going to be particularly durable, but the material is easy to grip and looks good. And come on, it's only 15 bucks at Best Buy right now.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rugged Case: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy With its Gorilla Armor and titanium construction, the Galaxy S25 Ultra was already pretty durable. Throw on this rugged case and the phone will be virtually indestructible! Within reason, of course. Order it from Best Buy right now and you'll score a 50% discount!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Transparent Case: $24.99 $12.49 at Best Buy If you want to show off the look of your new Galaxy S25 Ultra, check out this transparent case from Samsung. The hard-shell case is sleek and lightweight, while the polycarbonate construction ensures that you aren't sacrificing protection. During Best Buy's sale, you can get the clear case for a mere $12.49.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Standing Grip Case: $54.99 $22.50 at Best Buy This sleek case comes with a grip that snaps into place so you can easily hold the phone or prop it up on any surface while you stream your favorite content. This multifunctional Samsung accessory is currently over 50% off at Best Buy, so get it while you can.

There are plenty more options where that came from, so if these discounted cases didn't do it for you, check out our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases!