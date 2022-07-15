Best chargers for the Nothing phone (1) in 2022

The Nothing phone (1) has been in the spotlight since it was revealed; with a striking design, attention to detail, and a ton of LED lights. One of the only things this phone doesn't ship with is a charger.

While you can use a USB-C charger you already have, you'll want one that can deliver at least 33 watts to get the best speeds. Naturally, Nothing is willing to sell you a 45-watt charger, but there are plenty of other third-party options to choose from as well.

Grab a compact charger with plenty of power for your Nothing

Get enough power without wasting space in your bag

Making waves with its unique visual design, the Nothing phone (1) fights to stand out in a sea of similar-looking phones. In our Nothing Phone (1) hands-on, we found that this phone also gets the basics right. While it remains to be seen how it will stand up to the best Android phones available, there's one thing it has in common with some of the top picks — no charger in the box.

The Nothing phone (1) charges at a rate up to 33 watts with a PD 3.0 charger, so to get the most out of it, a 35-watt or 45-watt charger is a must. That's not to say it won't work with an older and slower brick if you don't mind a bit of a wait.

The Anker 713 Nano II charger is an easy choice with up to 45 watts of power on deck and a compact size. If you want something for more than one device, the TECNKNET 65-watt charger has enough power to quickly charge multiple phones at once, or even a laptop on its own.