Best chargers for the Nothing phone (1) in 2022
Juice up that Nothing with a little something.
The Nothing phone (1) has been in the spotlight since it was revealed; with a striking design, attention to detail, and a ton of LED lights. One of the only things this phone doesn't ship with is a charger.
While you can use a USB-C charger you already have, you'll want one that can deliver at least 33 watts to get the best speeds. Naturally, Nothing is willing to sell you a 45-watt charger, but there are plenty of other third-party options to choose from as well.
Grab a compact charger with plenty of power for your Nothing
Anker 713 Nano II 45W charger
Tiny, yet powerful
This 45-watt charger from Anker is designed to be small with no compromises in quality or performance. Powered by Anker's GaN II tech, efficiency is high, reducing heat buildup and keeping power stable. The prongs also fold in for easy storage during transportation.
TECKNET 65W PD 3.0 GaN Charger
Carry fewer chargers
With 65 watts of total output, this charger from TECKNET is perfect for those that frequently carry multiple devices. In one, two, and three cable configurations, the top port can provide 45 watts of power, so your phone charges as fast as possible even when you share power.
Belkin 30W USB-C Wall Charger
Get the right angle
Some outlets are in hard-to-reach places like behind furniture. Instead of putting extra strain on your USB-C cable, you can grab a right-angle charger from Belkin. While it only delivers up to 30 watts, your Nothing phone (1) will still charge quickly compared to older chargers.
Spigen [GaN Fast] 45W Super Fast Charger
Comes with a cable
Spigen's power supply is a little chunkier than Anker's solution but it comes with an extra cable you can keep in your bag on the go. Available in white or black to match your phone, this charger should provide all the juice you need to top up your 4,500mAh battery in a hurry.
Samsung Wall Charger 35W Dual-Port Adapter
Charge two devices
Power is power, and Samsung's charger will work just fine with your Nothing phone (1). You even get another USB-A port, so you can charge a watch or your earbuds at the same time. With up to 35 watts on the main port, you can charge your phone with no compromises.
Anker 65W PIQ 3.0 PPS Compact Fast Charger
The last charger you'll need
If you just want a simple and powerful charger that you can use with any of your devices, the Anker 65-watt PowerPort III is a good pick. With this brick, you can charge a tablet, many laptops, or your phone quickly. This charger isn't as compact as some, but it is cheaper.
Spigen 27W USB-C Wall Charger
Compact and cheap
You don't need top charging speeds every time you plug in your phone, and if you have family members, charging bricks tend to disappear from time to time. This Spigen 27-watt charger is still quicker than older fast chargers, and has a reasonable price if you need a spare.
Elecjet 45-Watt USB-C Superfast Charger
Compact with a cable
This cheap charger has a full 45 watts of power, and what's more, it comes with a cable. Having an extra cable can be a life saver if you need to find your charger in a hurry, or just want an extra cable for the car or your travel bag. With folding prongs, this is a great travel charger.
Nothing Power (45W)
Straight from Nothing
Your phone and charger don't need to be the same brand, but if you want, you can go with Nothing's own 45-watt charger. With a reasonable price and a compact, Apple-like design, this charger has all of the power needed to top up the Nothing phone (1) in a hurry.
Get enough power without wasting space in your bag
Making waves with its unique visual design, the Nothing phone (1) fights to stand out in a sea of similar-looking phones. In our Nothing Phone (1) hands-on, we found that this phone also gets the basics right. While it remains to be seen how it will stand up to the best Android phones available, there's one thing it has in common with some of the top picks — no charger in the box.
The Nothing phone (1) charges at a rate up to 33 watts with a PD 3.0 charger, so to get the most out of it, a 35-watt or 45-watt charger is a must. That's not to say it won't work with an older and slower brick if you don't mind a bit of a wait.
The Anker 713 Nano II charger is an easy choice with up to 45 watts of power on deck and a compact size. If you want something for more than one device, the TECNKNET 65-watt charger has enough power to quickly charge multiple phones at once, or even a laptop on its own.
When Samuel is not writing about networking or 5G at Android Central, he spends most of his time researching computer components and obsessing over what CPU goes into the ultimate Windows 98 computer. It's the Pentium 3.
