Power your Black Friday binge-scrolling with Anker's 24,000mAh power bank — now just $79

There are dozens of great choices if you want a good power bank with a sizeable battery, and while I tend to use UGREEN products regularly, Anker is the dominant brand in this segment. I got back to using its products recently, and I can see why the brand outsells its rivals — the 737 power Bank in particular is one of the best you can get today, with the power bank offering three ports and a massive 24,000mAh battery.

The power bank debuted for $149 last year, but it is now on sale for just $79, its lowest price yet. Pricing data for 2024 shows that it went down to $109 in sporadic bursts this year, but the Black Friday deal on this power bank makes it an instant recommendation if you're looking to pick one up.

Anker 737 24,000mAh 140W Power Bank: $149 $79 at Amazon Anker makes the best power banks, and this model is its best yet. It has dual USB-C ports and a USB-A port, has a built-in screen that shows real-time charging stats, and goes up to 140W over USB PD 3.1 via the USB-C ports. I test dozens of power banks over the course of the year, and the 737 is the one you should get — particularly now that it's just $79.

There's plenty to like with the 737 Power Bank. The 24,000mAh battery is big enough to charge all your tech — including a notebook and two phones — without any issues. There are dual USB-C ports based on the USB PD 3.1 standard, and each port goes up to 140W, making it a great choice to charge MacBooks and other notebooks. What's also great is that the internal battery also charges at 140W — provided you use a charger that goes up to 140W (I recommend this one).

I also like that there's an LCD panel that shows real-time charging details. This is particularly handy if you're on the go and need to see how long it will take to charge your device. There's a USB-A port as well, and you can easily charge three devices at once, with 18W going to USB-A, and 122W split amongst the two USB-C ports.

You get a 140W USB-C to USB-C cable bundled in the package, and the design of the power bank makes it easy to throw in a bag or use at your desk. There isn't anything missing here, and given what you're getting, the 737 Power Bank is a steal at $79.