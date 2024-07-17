I found some last-minute Prime Day tech deals under $50

Prime Day is coming to a close, but if you're a last-minute shopper like me, then don't worry. I scoured the Amazon website to find the most interesting tech items I could find and put together a collection of cheap tech deals under $50 that will make you feel like you hit the jackpot. As a disclaimer, I actually use some of these myself, and the rest are things I would definitely buy (and probably will).

I made sure each of the items had plenty of reviews so you could see for yourself whether or not they were for you. But given these prices, I'd say you have nothing to lose!

Anker Nano Power Bank: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon This is one of the most useful items I own, and I take it everywhere with me. The attached USB-C cable doubles as a carrying look, so it's easy to bring along when you're out and about. It comes with a 10,000mAh, fast 30W charging, and a neat display that shows you the remaining charging level. Every smartphone owner should have one.

Razr Anzu: $49.99 $42.49 at Amazon These are probably some of the most affordable "smart" glasses you'll find. I reviewed the Razr Anzu a few years back, and I was pretty mixed on their usefulness, but since then, I've actually used these quite often and even gifted a pair to a friend. I find they're great on hikes when you want to jam to some tunes but still be aware of your surroundings, and the interchangeable lenses are always a plus.

Sharper Image AXIS Airbar tower fan: $29.99 $25.49 at Amazon It's summer right now, and with random heat waves hitting much of the U.S., nothing seems more pertinent than a desktop fan. This one is small enough that it should fit right on your desk, perfect for those long work days, especially if you're without an air conditioner.

Monocular telescope for smartphones: $29.99 at Amazon Do you enjoy birdwatching? Does your phone lack a telephoto camera? This monocular not only works with your eyes, but you can also attach it to your phone to get some close-up shots of birds and other animals with up to 12x zoom. One reviewer even got a cool shot of the recent eclipse.

ProtoArc XK01 Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard: $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon If you're a workaholic like me, then something like a portable Bluetooth keyboard might be for you. We can't always pull out our laptops, especially on cramped airplanes, so something like a foldable keyboard is perfect to connect to your phone and whip out a few hundred words.

NEEWER Magnetic Handheld Light Wand (2-Pack): $45.99 $36.79 at Amazon Nothing cooler than full RGB lighting to spice up one's space. These handheld light wands are small and magnetic, so you can stick them on just about any metal surface or attach them to a tripod to achieve various lighting angles. The lights even attach to each other for even more lighting options.

Twelve South AirFly Pro: $54.99 $41.79 at Amazon If you fly often, you know how annoying it is when you don't have wired headphones to plug into the entertainment unit. Having a Bluetooth transmitter like this one from Twelve South can be a lifesaver on long flights when you just wanna turn your mind off and watch a movie with your own wireless earbuds.

INSMY C12 Waterproof shower speaker: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon I don't know about you, but I love to sing in the shower. This Bluetooth speaker will let you do that while drowning out the sounds of your... lovely voice. The IPX7 rating means it can withstand all that water getting on it, so you don't have to worry about splashing water on the speaker if you're one of those dramatic shower singers (like me).

Scosche BTFM9 Bluetooth transmitter: $19.99 $16.99 at Amazon Another Bluetooth transmitter? Yes, but this one is for your car because if you're sporting an older model, chances are it doesn't have Bluetooth built-in. But that's not all; this Bluetooth transmitter has two USB ports, so you can charge your phone while you stream your tunes.