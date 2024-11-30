I finally found a power bank that charges OnePlus phones at 65W, and it just picked up a major discount

I have dozens of power banks, but in daily use, I have two on hand: UGREEN's massive 48,000mAh power bank handles phone charging duties and doubles up if I need to plug in any accessories, and going up to 300W, it has a power budget that's beyond what I need. It's now on sale for $118, and I think that's a terrific price. When I need something smaller, I just use the Nexode 20,000mAh power bank — it goes up to 130W, has adequate charge, and is easily portable (and it's $60 now).

The biggest issue with UGREEN power banks (and most other brands) is that they don't include custom charging tech. While both models I listed above deliver 100W of power over the USB PD standard, they can't do the same with OnePlus's 100W SuperVOOC and Vivo's 120W FlashCharge tech. This is where Anker comes into the equation; the accessory manufacturer picked up a SuperVOOC license back in 2021, and it's finally putting that to good use.

Anker's 27,650mAh Prime Power Bank goes up to 250W in total, and it does 140W via a single port using the USB PD 3.1 standard. But that's not the most interesting part; it also has a USB-A port that goes up to 65W, delivering 10V at 6.5A. If those figures look familiar, that's because it corresponds to SuperVOOC's charging tech. Basically, you can use this power bank's USB-A port to charge all OnePlus phones at 65W, and that's a unique differentiator.

The power bank usually retails for $179, and it has picked up its first discount now, going down to $119 on Amazon (with a $10 coupon). That is a terrific value for any power bank in general, but when you consider the addition of SuperVOOC charging, it makes this the best power bank deal around.

Anker Prime 27,650mAh 250W Power Bank: $179 $119 at Amazon Anker's latest power bank does it all: it has dual USB-C ports that go up to 140W individually over USB PD 3.1, and you also get a USB-A port with SuperVOOC charging, which makes it the obvious choice if you have a OnePlus phone.

✅Recommended if: You want the best power bank money can buy today. Anker's power bank charges just about any device, and with a 27,650mAh battery, you don't need to worry about it running out. The obvious highlight is the ability to charge OnePlus devices at 65W, but even if you don't need it, this is a fantastic power bank.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a smaller power bank.

There's a lot to like on the Anker Prime 27,650mAh power bank. It has dual USB-C ports, with each able to hit 140W individually over USB PD 3.1. There's a USB-A port which handles SuperVOOC charging, going up to 65W. With both USB-C ports in use, you get 100W out of one port and 140W out of the other, and it has a total power budget of 250W when all three ports are active.

It has a vertical design, great build quality, and you get a panel that shows real-time charging details. The power bank recharges the internal battery at 170W, and coming in at 99.5Wh, it is just under the maximum allowed for travel (100Wh). I got started with this power bank three months ago, and honestly, I haven't felt the need to use anything else.

I use several OnePlus and OPPO phones, and the ability to charge these devices at 65W via a power bank makes things incredibly convenient. I tested the power bank with the OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12R, and the Find X8 Pro, and didn't see any issues whatsoever. With any other power bank, these devices charge at 10W, so to be able to go up to 65W is fantastic.

Even if you don't have a OnePlus device, this is easily the best power bank you can get today, and the fact that it's down to just $119 makes it an instant buy.