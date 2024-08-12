The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 could be here any day now

What you need to know

The upcoming OnePluds Buds Pro 3 are rumored to be around Rs 13,999 in India, and about €199 (or $217) in Europe—a bit of an increase from previous models.

They might feature a dual-tone look with polished metal stems, a matte base, and a redesigned charging case in faux leather and an oval shape.

We can expect up to 43 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.4, LHDC 5.0 codec, and improved noise cancellation (up to 50dB), as per recent rumors.

It looks like OnePlus might be dropping its highly anticipated flagship earbuds as soon as this week.

Tipster Yogesh Brar spilled the beans on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3's unveiling. We’ve seen the specs from earlier leaks, but Brar hints that the launch might happen later this week.

As for the price, the latest tip suggests that OnePlus' next flagship wireless earbuds might hit the Indian market for Rs 13,999, though the final price is expected to be similar to the Buds Pro 2.

Here's the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3- 11 mm woofer & 6 mm tweeter- LHDC 5.0- 50 dB ANC- Dynaudio EQ- 43 Hrs battery life- IP55 rating(Box price - Rs 13,999)Launches next weekSale price similar to Buds Pro 2Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Mrame8FrQWAugust 8, 2024

Brar didn’t mention any pricing information for the Western markets, but earlier leaks suggested the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 could be around €199 in Europe, or about $217 USD. That’s a €20 bump from earlier models.

OnePlus seems to be shaking things up with its new flagship earbuds. Leaked images show they’ll have a sleek dual-tone look, keeping some style from the current model.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3’s charging case is supposedly getting a stylish upgrade with a faux leather finish. Leaked images from Brar also reveal new left (L) and right (R) markings on the earbuds and a fresh white color option.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Yogesh Brar / X) (Image credit: Yogesh Brar / X)

The Buds Pro 3 might also have an impressive battery life of up to 43 hours. Plus, with Bluetooth 5.4, you’ll get better connectivity and audio quality.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The earbuds will likely have the same driver setup as the previous model, with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter in each earbud. But don’t fret about audio upgrades—OnePlus might be working with Dynaudio to fine-tune the sound. Plus, noise cancellation is expected to get a boost, with up to 50dB of noise reduction.

The earbuds are said to upgrade to LHDC 5.0 codec technology, moving beyond the LHDC 4.0 found in the Buds Pro 2.

Earlier leaks also revealed that the Buds Pro 3 will boast an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance.

A fresh look and AI Summary on the horizon

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are said to have a fresh new look. They keep a similar shape to the Buds 3, but add polished metal stems and a matte base for a fancier feel. The charging case also gets a redesign, moving from a boxy to a sleek, oval shape.

OnePlus might also bring its AI Summary feature to the Buds Pro 3 soon. If it happens, future OnePlus Buds could start generating call transcripts using AI.

If the latest rumor holds up, we won’t have to wait long for these details to be confirmed.