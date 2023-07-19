Sony teases silence and sound for its WF-1000XM5 arriving on July 24

What you need to know

Sony teases its July 24 launch date for the new WF-1000XM5.

The buds look to sport a newly redesigned, contoured physique for a more comfortable in-ear feel.

The earbuds are rumored to contain an 8.4mm driver with support for Hi-Res Audio and Sony's DSEE Extreme audio.

Sony is beginning to tease its upcoming launch of new earbuds on Twitter. The company recently posted a teaser image accompanied by the tagline "For Silence. For Sound." Sony added consumers will be able to learn more about its new earbuds on July 24 at 12 pm ET.

We are expecting this reveal to be the upcoming Sony WF-1000XM5 as the device image included, while zoomed in, gives us vibes of its newly refined design.

This will be Sony's next product and the successor to its WF-1000XM4 earbuds from 2021. Those buds, while having good ANC and battery life, didn't sit well with consumers in general due to their odd design.

For the silence. For the sound. ​Stay tuned...you'll want to hear this.​#MySony pic.twitter.com/m9p0NV5LG2July 18, 2023 See more

Rumors about the WF-1000XM5 have been staggered, however, June held leaked renders about its new design. The buds appeared smaller with some contouring that should aid in fitting in a person's ear more comfortably for longer periods.

However, some leaks a couple of weeks later suggested the new earbuds could provide some notable audio upgrades beginning with its rumored 8.4mm drivers. The drivers are supposedly 40% larger than the ones its predecessor features which should deliver a richer and more detailed sound experience.

Dynamic Driver X is rumored to be packed into each bud, offering support for Hi-Res Audio and Sony's DSEE Extreme audio.

The most recent leaks touched on the WF-1000XM5 once again, stating the device's case may contain a 5,000mAh capacity battery. In theory, this could bring the earbuds up to 24 hours of battery life if the case is on hand. On their own, it was rumored earlier in June that the buds could last for 8 hours before needing a quick charge cycle.

The upcoming earbuds were also rumored to be lighter by a couple of grams when compared to Sony's 2021 release.

We aren't that far off from the company's full reveal of the WF-1000XM5 as Sony will probably tweet its full reveal on Monday, July 24 at 12 pm ET.