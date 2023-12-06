In the Fall of 2023, Google announced new AI updates for the Pixel Buds Pro, making the true wireless earbuds smarter and more powerful. Among the new features is one called Conversation Detection, which uses AI technology to detect when you start talking, automatically pause the music, and switch to Transparency Mode.

Conversation Detection on the Google Pixel Buds Pro makes it easier for you to hear someone who is speaking to you without having to switch modes from the buds or the app on your phone. It makes the process of transitioning from listening to music to talking to someone and back again much more seamless, and it’s really easy to set up through the app.

How to enable conversation detection on the Pixel Buds Pro

1. If you’re using a Pixel phone, connect the Pixel Buds, then tap Settings, Connected Devices, and the Settings icon beside the Pixel Buds Pro. With any other branded device, open the Pixel Buds app.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

2. First, go to More Settings, Firmware Update, and update the software if it isn’t already updated. You can see our guide on how to update Pixel Buds Pro for detailed instructions if needed.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

3. Now, go back to the main Settings page for the Pixel Buds Pro. Scroll down to Sound and select.

4. Scroll down to Conversation Detection, and tap the slider on the right to turn it on. That’s it!

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

How well does Conversation Detection work on the Google Pixel Buds Pro?

I tried using Conversation Detection on the Google Pixel Buds Pro and it works really well. The content automatically pauses once you start talking and remains paused for a least a few seconds after you’re done, long enough for you to hear a reply or inquiry from someone. This could be a cashier at a coffee shop while you are placing your order or a flight attendant while you’re traveling. It could even be a parent asking a question or a roommate getting your dinner order so they can grab take-out.

Conversation Detection on the Google Pixel Buds Pro is a nice automatic feature that combines the best of both worlds with Transparency Mode and noise cancellation, making it simple to toggle back and forth between them without having to actually do anything yourself.

You don’t need to signal to someone to hold on a second because you can’t hear them and remove a bud or activate Transparency mode then ask them to repeat the question. Everything works intelligently for you. This is among the many reasons that the Google Pixel Buds Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds for Android that you can buy.