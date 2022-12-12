How to update Pixel Buds Pro
Get all the new features and bug fixes.
Google’s decision to finally release a set of “pro” earbuds has already turned out to be an excellent one. The Pixel Buds Pro retain much of the design that helped make previous iterations successful, while also bringing plenty of new features into the fold. But something else that also makes these earbuds exciting is the prospect of delivering, even more, features with future firmware updates.
How to update Pixel Buds Pro
1. Open the Pixel Buds app on your Android phone.
2. Remove both Pixel Buds Pro earbuds from the charging case.
3. Leave the charging case lid open.
4. Scroll down and tap More Settings.
5. Tap Firmware update.
6. If an update is available, tap the Update available button.
7. Follow the on-screen steps to complete the update installation.
The steps you need to take to update Pixel Buds Pro are pretty much the same, regardless of whether you own the Galaxy S22 or the Pixel 7. The only difference is that with non-Pixel phones, you’ll first need to download and install the Pixel Buds app from the Play Store. In the case of Pixel phones, Google already has the functionality built into the system, removing the need to download a separate app.
Enable Automatic Updates
It’s pretty convenient being able to manually update Pixel Buds Pro, but you might not know when to look for an update. Thankfully, Google also makes it possible to have updates automatically applied whenever they become available.
1. Open the Pixel Buds app on your Android phone.
2. Remove both Pixel Buds Pro earbuds from the charging case to ensure that they are connected to your phone.
3. Scroll down and tap More Settings.
4. Tap Firmware update.
5. Tap the toggle next to Automatic updates.
The only “catch” or caveat here is that even with automatic updates, you’ll still need to make sure that the Pixel Buds Pro are out of the charging case in order for everything to be applied. Nevertheless, it’s great to remove the need to manually update your devices and let your phone handle everything for you.
Pixel Buds Pro are already getting updates
The Pixel Buds Pro were released alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but were surprisingly missing a rather important feature. Many of the best wireless earbuds have accompanying apps that give you the ability to customize and tune the EQ levels based on your preferences. However, this wasn’t the case with the Pixel Buds Pro until firmware version 3.14 was released bringing with it a 5-band EQ.
Since its release, Google has also provided a few minor firmware updates, which have fixed a few bugs, and improved overall latency. So while getting new features through updates is great, it’s just as important to keep your earbuds updated so any potential bugs can be fixed.
Some of the best
The Pixel Buds Pro are here, offering incredible Active Noise Cancelation, absurd battery life, and an enjoyable listening experience. Just make sure they're updated so you can take advantage of new features.
