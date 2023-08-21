New Galaxy Buds may be on the way, according to a new leak

What you need to know

Model number SM-R400N has leaked in regards to Samsung's next Galaxy Buds release.

This model number appears to indicate Samsung's possible lack of a "Pro" model for its next earbuds.

Rumors suggest Samsung could launch its next Buds with the Galaxy S23 FE or next year's Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung opted to skip out on launching any new Galaxy Buds during Unpacked but it looks like the company is working on its next iteration.

According to GalaxyClub, Samsung is allegedly developing a new set of buds as a device bearing model number SM-R400N was discovered. Not much is known about the earbuds, but the leaks seem to suggest they may not be another "Pro" model. The publication adds that, for Pro model buds, Samsung typically marks them with a SM-R5xx model number, like with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

This supposed model number difference could mean Samsung may opt for a cheaper pair of earbuds, likely an upgrade to last year's Galaxy Buds 2. We are well overdue for a new pair, so that seems likely.

A potential name for the device hasn't been narrowed down yet, though the "Galaxy Buds 3" is the easy assumption here. However, the leaks seem to float the possibility of a "Plus" or "FE" title with these new buds considering the different model numbers.

Samsung's possible timeframe isn't exact at the moment, either. But the running theory is that the company could look to release it with the Galaxy S23 FE or the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. If the buds release with the former, it could take place later this year, as the phone is rumored to launch during Q4 2023. If it's with the latter, that's pushing us into February 2024.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched a year ago with the brand's Flip 4 and Fold 4. The TWS buds were upgraded with improved active noise cancellation, 360-degree audio, and 24-bit Hi-Fi audio for a more defined sound. With ANC deactivated, the buds could reach around eight hours of battery life.

The leaks don't speak to any such specifications for whatever Samsung plans to call its new buds. Though, with rumors surfacing here late in August, something may arise as we move through the final few months of the year.