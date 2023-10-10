Don't miss out — Jabra just knocked 40% off the Elite 7 Pro earbuds

You might have been waiting for Black Friday to upgrade your audio accessories,, but Amazon Big Deal Days brings that opportunity earlier. The fine Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless buds are currently discounted with a neat 40% off, making a tantalizing offer.

These excellent earbuds usually cost nearly $200, and why should they not? As we found in our review, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro boasts fantastic sound quality. The fit is amazingly ergonomic, and you get a bunch of useful features and customization with them. You won't have any issues taking calls or working out, as the mic system is high-quality, and the buds tout IP57 water and dust resistance.

Jabra opted for reliable button controls on the Elite 7 Pro, preventing accidental taps. If you want a robust pair of truly wireless earbuds that stand respectably in the premium segment, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are a great choice. At nearly $80 off, this Amazon Prime Day deal is not to be missed.

Score a sweet $80 off the Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Looking to upgrade your gear? The high-end Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds are on discount with a generous $80 taken off the top. For $119.99, you can own one of the highest quality and most comfortable pairs of buds in existence. You don't want to miss this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer! Buy from: Amazon at $119.99

See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

While this deal may not last forever, it's worth noting that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale has kicked off! Check out all the best phone deals available now to see how you can save on a sweet new device.