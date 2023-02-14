Best thin cases for Samsung Galaxy S23 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a comfy in-hand feel to it. You don't want to ruin that lightweight feeling on your tiny S23 with a thick cover. To add some degree of protection to your Samsung phone, we highly suggest grabbing one of these awesome thin cases. They don't add much bulk, but they certainly improve drop protection.

Sleek yet protective cases for your S23

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(opens in new tab) CASETiFY Impact Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 From $60 at CASETiFY (opens in new tab) Colors: 2000+ designs to choose from CASETiFY offers endless branded and non-branded designs for its robust Impact Case for the S23. These bumper covers are eco-friendly, shock resistant, and compatible with wireless charging. You get reinforced corners and raised edges around all the important bits such as the cameras, bezels, and ports. (opens in new tab) Incipio Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 $55 at Incipio (opens in new tab) Colors: Hollyhock, City Leopard, Scattered Flowers Incipio and Kate Spade work really well together, as proven by the duo's stellar thin cases for the S23 series. The Defensive Hardshell Case in particular is impressive. It looks beautiful, fits the S23 like a glove, and adds a surprising level of durability to the phone. (opens in new tab) ZAGG Gear4 Milan for Samsung Galaxy S23 $55 at ZAGG (opens in new tab) Colors: Aurora, Element ZAGG owns plenty of sub-brands and Gear4 is one of them. This Gear4 Milan case for the Galaxy S23 comes in two semi-transparent colorways. The sides are textured to add grip and the entire case itself has undergone the antimicrobial treatment. Your S23 can endure falls from as high as 13ft in this stunning thin case. Caseology Parallax for Samsung Galaxy S23 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Burgundy, Matte Black, Midnight Green Caseology stands in a league of its own when it comes to the smartphone cover industry. The Parallax model never fails to disappoint. For the S23, the brand didn't change anything and that's great because this is a perfect case as it is. It is sleek, textured, stylish, and offers military-grade shock absorption. Spigen Liquid Air for Galaxy S23 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Matte Black, Abyss Green It is impossible to mention all the best thin cases for the Galaxy S23 without including the outstanding Spigen Liquid Air series. This ultra-lightweight case glides on like a fresh coat of paint on your S23. Available in two dark shades, this is a slip-proof cover with air gaps in all corners to resist shocks and bumps. Tech21 Evo Check for Samsung Galaxy S23 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Lime, Digi Purple, Midnight Blue Tech21 rolled out a bunch of funky colors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Evo Check cover. You can grab this cool slim case if you love bold hues. The buttons on the cover are separate and you get extras with the cover to mix and match the colors. The scratch-proof Tech21 Evo Check case is very thin but it still promises 16ft drop protection. (opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Silicone Case $30 at Samsung (opens in new tab) Colors: Green, Navy, Orange, Lavender, Cream Samsung's very own Galaxy S23 Silicone Case is a tad expensive for something so basic, but it's still a decent option. You get five colors to choose from and the perfect fit for your S23. The silicone is grippy, so you don't have to worry about accidental slips and falls as much. ESR Classic Kickstand Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Frosted Black ESR combines form and function with its Classic Kickstand Case for the Samsung Galaxy S23. The translucent back of the slim cover has a matte black hue to it. The edges are raised to protect the display, buttons, camera unit, and all four corners. A little metal stand pops out of the camera unit to prop up your S23 when needed. This acrylic case is both shock-proof and scratch-resistant, promising military-grade protection from falls. Case-Mate Samsung Galaxy S23 Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Touch of Pearl, Floral Gem, Black, Twinkle Diamond This luxurious Case-Mate Samsung Galaxy S23 Case brings you 12ft drop protection in a gorgeous body. Made with recycled materials, this sleek cover also has an antimicrobial treatment on top and all of the edges are raised to better absorb shocks from bumps and scrapes. Since it's a thin case, wireless charging is no issue either. (opens in new tab) MOUS Limitless 5.0 Black Leather Phone Case for Galaxy S23 $60 at MOUS (opens in new tab) Colors: Black Leather High-end leather cases are usually quite bulky, but the one from MOUS is anything but that. The Limitless 5.0 Black Leather Phone Case defends your S23 valiantly thanks to the brand's proprietary AiroShock technology. There's a soft microfiber lining inside and the case itself is super slim overall, with textures sides for improved grip. Ringke Onyx for Samsung Galaxy S23 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Dark Green, Deep Purple, Black The Ringke Onyx thin case has a uniquely textured back that looks and feels very grainy. This does wonders to add friction and prevent slips. You can attach a phone strap to your S23 easily as this super slim cover already has holes to accommodate one. (opens in new tab) Dbrand Grip Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 From $40 at Dbrand (opens in new tab) Colors: 30+ patterns Dbrand offers a wide variety of extremely cool patterns for its Grip Case. As the name suggests, this sleek cover has rough sides for the ultimate grip. It protects your Samsung Galaxy S23 from shocks and falls while adding flair at the same time.

Show off your S23's dainty waistline with these thin cases

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a thing of beauty with all the right curves and a small waist. This petite little phone deserves a thin and lightweight case to maintain its small nature without putting it at risk.

All 6.1 inches of the Galaxy S23 fit snugly inside the CASETiFY Impact Case with plenty of drop protection thanks to the raised bezels. You can choose from over two thousand different designs, including really cool collabs with Disney, Harry Potter, and more franchises. This includes opaque, transparent, and semi-transparent options.

If you want the slimmest cover possible, the Incipio Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell Case is your best bet. You can choose from three trendy patterns that allow you to admire the back of your S23. We weren't expecting much from this case, so it was a pleasant surprise to find out how sturdy and reliable this cover is in real life.

For better drop protection, both the Spigen Liquid Air and Caseology Parallax promise to deliver a military-grade level of robustness for your Samsung Galaxy S23. Many of the best S23 cases are extremely slim but don't compromise on durability. You're sure to find something you like.