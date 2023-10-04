Best Pixel 8 screen protectors 2023

The Google Pixel 8 has much more prominently rounded edges compared to the previous generation. Google also reduced the size of the OLED screen just a tad, cropping it from 6.3 inches to 6.2 inches.

We're really happy about the new display on the Pixel 8. Not only does it have a faster 120Hz screen refresh rate, but it's also much brighter than the Pixel 7, with a peak brightness level of 2000 nits. Such a lovely screen should be protected, which is why you need one of the best Pixel 8 screen protectors.

Best Pixel 8 screen protectors

Staff pick Milomdoi 4 Pack Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 View at Amazon Easy installation Milomdoi gives you four tempered glass screen protectors for the Pixel 8 and an installation frame to help you put them on. The four-pack also includes four camera lens protectors. Each glass screen guard has a punch hole for the Pixel 8's front camera. Each screen guard touts 9H hardness and is oleophobic and hydrophobic. Samcorn 3+3 Google Pixel 8 Screen Protector Check Amazon Neat and clean Punch hole cutouts tend to trap dirt. If you want to avoid this issue, get the Samcorn 3+3 Google Pixel 8 Screen Protector. This set features a trio of scratch-resistant tempered glass screen guards and another trio of camera bar protectors. The waterdrop notch makes it easier to clean each screen guard. Mr.Shield 3-Pack Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 Check Amazon No notch Why not circumvent the notch altogether? The Mr.Shield 3-Pack Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 does just that. Each of the three Japanese tempered glass units is scratch-proof and free of any notch whatsoever. You get high levels of clarity and an oleophobic layer that repels smudges. ivoler 2+2Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 View at Amazon All-inclusive You get all you need with the ivoler 2+2Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8. It has two tempered glass screen protectors with a waterdrop notch, an alignment frame, and two camera lens protectors for the Pixel 8. Supershieldz 3 Pack Google Pixel 8 PET Screen Protector View at Amazon Self-healing PET films like the Supershieldz 3 Pack Google Pixel 8 PET Screen Protector are capable of self-repairing small scratches and abrasions. This three-pack of PET films also offers better touch sensitivity and higher optical clarity. If you're not a fan of thick glass, this is a good alternative. Geviaho 3+2 Pack Pixel 8 Screen Protector with Camera Protector View at Amazon Value pack The Geviaho 3+2 Pack Pixel 8 Screen Protector with Camera Protector offers good value for money. This set includes three glass screen protectors for the Pixel 8 and two camera island protectors as well. The screen guards are unmarred by notches and the camera protectors are fully transparent.

How to pick the right screen protector

You need to use the best Pixel 8 screen protectors for high touch sensitivity and upper-tier scratch resistance. The Milomdoi 4 Pack Screen Protector for the Google Pixel 8 is the ideal set, with everything you need for at-home installation included in the box. There is a useful frame for easy installation, four tempered glass screen guards that repel liquids and dirt, and four camera lens protectors to secure your Pixel 8's camera island.

If you're not big on glass screen guards, Supershieldz has a compelling alternative. The Supershieldz 3 Pack Google Pixel 8 PET Screen Protector includes three pieces of robust PET films. These screen guards are not made of glass, so they're not as glossy or thick. They are capable of recovering from minor scratches and are case-friendly by design.

Once you've picked a suitable screen protector for your Pixel 8, be sure to grab one of the best Pixel 8 cases as well. After all, a screen protector won't safeguard your phone's body.