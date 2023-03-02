Best OnePlus 11 cases 2023

OnePlus is working hard at redeeming its name in the Android phone world. We love the OnePlus 11 because it comes close to achieving perfection. This lovely phone is powerful and makes a statement with its circular camera unit. You're sure to hang on to it for years to come, which is why a spectacular case is a necessity. These sturdy OnePlus 11 cases are protective and they add some flair to your device.

Wrap up your OnePlus 11 in something stylish

(opens in new tab) Spigen Liquid Air for OnePlus 11 Visit Site (opens in new tab) Colors: Matte Black Spigen's slim Liquid Air case fits the OnePlus 11 like a tight glove. The fabulous back is grippy and it looks classy. On top of that, this lightweight cover also brings you military-grade drop protection with air pockets in all corners to bolster shock resistance. (opens in new tab) Cresee Thin TPU Case for OnePlus 11 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Green, Black, Clear The Cresee Thin TPU Case comes in two solid hues and a see-through number. This soft cover has a fabric layer inside to nestle your OnePlus 11 like a newborn babe. Scratch-proof your phone with this affordable and slim case. (opens in new tab) Foluu Liquid Silicone Case for OnePlus 11 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Blue, Black, Green, Purple Tired of green and black? The Foluu Liquid Silicone Case comes in blue and purple colors to change things up. This soft silicone case fits the OnePlus 11 quite snugly. There's a microfiber lining inside it, just like the cover from Cresee, so the phone's body is preserved well. (opens in new tab) Poetic Revolution for OnePlus 11 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black Don't care much about OnePlus 11's bulk? Get the heavy-duty Poetic Revolution case that comes with 20ft drop protection, a built-in kickstand, raised bezels, and a screen guard as well. This chunky cover is an all-in-one solution for your OnePlus flagship. (opens in new tab) OnePlus 11 5G Sandstone Bumper Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Sandstone Black, Aramid Fiber Third-party options are great, but OnePlus's own cover isn't half bad either. The lovely bumper case comes in a stunning matte black hue that shimmers ever so slightly. It's so sleek that it almost looks like a coat of paint on the OnePlus 11. If you want something zazzy, the same cover also comes in an Aramid fiber finish. (opens in new tab) Spigen Tough Armor for OnePlus 11 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black Spigen always crushes it with its cases. Fancy something a little sturdier from the brand? Take a look at the Spigen Tough Armor for the OnePlus 11. You get rugged military-grade drop protection and raised edges to protect your phone. This cover also has a small stand on the back. (opens in new tab) Osophter Oneplus 11 Case Clear with 2pcs Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Clear Finish off your accessory shopping in one fell swoop with this set of three from Osophter. The brand includes two screen guards and one clear case for the OnePlus 11. The flexible case has reinforced corners to improve its durability. (opens in new tab) TUDIA DualShield Grip for OnePlus 11 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Colors: Pine Green, Gray, Indigo Blue, Matte Black, Smokey Pink TUDIA's DualShield Grip series of cases come in a mix of fun colors. This hardy case is textured to add plenty of friction, so you get brilliant grip. Its raised lips protect the screen, camera unit, buttons, and all the ports. TUDIA promises military-grade drop protection for this cover. (opens in new tab) Foluu OnePlus 11 Wallet Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Gray, Blue, Black Looking to eliminate the need to carry more than just your phone? Grab the Foluu OnePlus 11 Wallet Case. It has a magnetic folio that acts as a stand and plenty of slots to store cards, cash, and other scraps. This is a smart solution that merges your wallet and phone into one.

Cases to fortify and protect your OnePlus

The OnePlus 11 is a stunning phone with seriously impressive internals. Its cameras are unbelievably good and the rest of the phone is just as good. A smartphone that's as good as this one deserves the best sort of protection. This means you need to grab only the best screen protectors and cases for your OnePlus 11.

It's hard to find something that compliments the gigantic circular camera unit of the OnePlus 11, but we have done it. All of the cases in our collection look great on the powerful OnePlus phone, but the snazziest one of them all is the Spigen Liquid Air. It's hard to believe that such a sleek case adds so much protection to your device, that too for such an affordable price.

Some cases go beyond just style and protection. Those of you who want bonus features such as a kickstand should look at the Poetic Revolution. It's quite a hefty cover, but it adds a built-in kickstand and screen guard to your OnePlus 11. If you don't want such a thick case, there is a slimmer alternative from Spigen. The Spigen Tough Armor is just as protective and it has a stand, but it doesn't come with a screen protector.