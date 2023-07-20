Best Nothing Phone (2) screen protectors 2023

As stunning as the Nothing Phone (2)'s OLED panel is, it isn't impregnable. Anything from your car keys to a rough phone case can scratch and nick that 120Hz display. That's why you need one of the best Nothing Phone (2) screen protectors in your life.

There are plenty of screen guards available for the Phone (2), from first-party offerings to third-party options. Make sure you get a sturdy and robust screen guard that covers every inch of the Nothing Phone (2)'s OLED panel. Here are all the best, most robust screen guards you can choose from.

These screen protectors reinforce your Phone (2)'s display

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Staff pick Dbrand Nothing Phone (2) Tempered Glass Screen Protector $20 at Dbrand The Wagyu of glass Dbrand makes amazing skins and cases for phones, but you shouldn't sleep on its screen protectors either. The Dbrand Nothing Phone (2) Tempered Glass Screen Protector is oleophobic, scratch-proof, and case-friendly. It's made of high-grade tempered glass that has high clarity. You get two pieces in the box. Nothing Phone (2) Screen Protector $20 at Nothing Nothing's own Nothing has its own Phone (2) Screen Protector and it's a pretty good option. Since this is a first-party screen guard, you know it fits the Phone (2) perfectly. There's a single tempered glass unit included that's scratch resistant and leaves minimal fingerprint marks. Nothing also gives you an installation kit. Suttkue Nothing Phone (2) Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector View at Amazon Value for money The Suttkue Nothing Phone (2) Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector costs half of what Dbrand and Nothing have to offer. You get two tempered glass protectors for the front display with cutouts for the front camera and two camera lens protectors as well. Hensinple Nothing Phone (2) Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon All-inclusive Knock two birds out with one stone by getting the Hensinple Nothing Phone (2) Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector. You get a soft TPU clear case to protect the Phone (2)'s backside and a tempered glass screen protector for the display. zZjoOoj Nothing Phone (2) Screen Protector View at Amazon Cheap as chips This filthy cheap two-pack fits any budget, no matter how tiny. The zZjoOoj Nothing Phone (2) Screen Protector set features two scratch-resistant tempered glass screen protectors with 9H hardness, an oleophobic coating, and punch-hole cutouts for the selfie camera.

Stave off cracks with an excellent Nothing Phone (2) screen protector

All glass, no matter how sturdy, shatters when it takes a direct hit. Your Phone (2) and its stunning 6.7-inch OLED display aren't any different. If you want to keep that snappy 120Hz panel free from abrasions and cracks, get one of the best Nothing Phone (2) screen protectors pronto. There aren't as many options as you'll find for the Nothing Phone (1), but the current roster isn't lacking in terms of quality.

Dbrand makes one of the best Nothing Phone (2) screen guards. The Dbrand Nothing Phone (2) Tempered Glass Screen Protector includes two pieces of robust tempered glass that have oleophobic layers to repel dirt, fingerprints, and liquids. The touch response and clarity are great, and so is the scratch resistance. It's a little pricey, but the Dbrand Nothing Phone (2) Screen Protector is worth your money.

If you want to go for something that gets you more for your coin, check out the Suttkue Nothing Phone (2) Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector. You get two solid tempered glass screen protectors that are case-friendly and they repel fingerprints. Plus, you also get two camera lens protectors in the box. Suttkue's offerings adhere to the 9H level of hardness which is the industry standard.