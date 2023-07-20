Best Nothing Phone (2) cases 2023

The Nothing Phone (2) tells a compelling story, full of charm and intrigue. This unusual phone comes with an all-glass back that's got curved edges and mesmerizing lights that make up the Glyph Interface. Nothing went all out with the specs and succeeded the Phone (1) properly.

Anyone rocking the Phone (2) definitely wants to admire its transparent back and bold look. This doesn't mean that your device has to stay naked though. The best Nothing Phone (2) cases are shock resistant and also allow the phone's design to shine. Here are all our top picks.

Encase your Phone (2) in these clever cases

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Foluu Clear Case for Nothing Phone (2) View at Amazon Colors: Clear Don't underestimate the Foluu Clear Case for the Nothing Phone (2). This soft TPU cover has reinforced corners so it can sustain drops and impacts. The flexible TPU material is also scratch resistant and has precise cutouts for all the ports and buttons. QUIETIP Case for Nothing Phone 2 View at Amazon View at Amazon Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Silver The QUIETIP Case for the Nothing Phone 2 has a completely clear back and comes with a built-in screen protector that seals shut magnetically. You can choose from one of four colors for the metallic bumper frame. This case is both protective and attractive, but it is a little pricey. Osophter Nothing Phone 2 Case View at Amazon Colors: Clear Osophter's transparent cases are excellent and we almost always recommend them for every flagship. The Osophter Nothing Phone 2 Case isn't any different, giving you a basic clear cover at a great price. This option has thick reinforced corners too, plus it has raised edges for extra drop protection. Hensinple Nothing Phone 2 Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon Colors: Clear The Hensinple Nothing Phone 2 Case is made of a hybrid TPU material and has a hard back for extra durability. It repels fingerprints and scratches and doesn't yellow as much over time. You get a Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Phone (2) and phone strap holes in the case. Cresee Case for Nothing Phone (2) View at Amazon Colors: Transparent Cresee's Case for the Nothing Phone (2) offers a snug fit, raised bezels around the camera unit for impact proofing, and reinforced corners. This is a soft case that's bendy and has designated holes for a phone strap attachment. Suttkue Nothing Phone (2) Case View at Amazon Colors: Clear Suttkue's Nothing Phone (2) Case is made of scratch-resistant rubber. Even though the entire phone cover is transparent, it's designed to repel fingerprint traces and smudges. It has raised edges and reinforced edges to endure shocks and bumps.

The best Nothing Phone (2) cases are durable and good-looking

It is crucial to keep the Nothing Phone (2)'s glass back and 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED panel in mint condition. You don't want your Nothing flagship to look shoddy at any point. Just like the best cases for the Nothing phone (1), the best Nothing Phone (2) cases preserve your flashy phone and show it off for the world to see.

Budget isn't a problem here because most of these excellent phone covers are priced below $10, with one or two odd exceptions. The Foluu Clear Case for Nothing Phone (2) is scratch-proof, sports reinforced corners, and has designated holes on the side to accommodate lanyards and phone straps. Another big plus point is its super cheap asking price.

If you want something that moves beyond the generic soft clear case aesthetic, you'll need to spend a little more. The QUIETIP Case for Nothing Phone 2 is see-through on the back, so you can make full use of the Glyph Interface, but it also has a really cool metal frame. The bumper frame serves more than just looks, absorbing shock when needed. Then there's the built-in screen guard that seals shut magnetically, eliminating the need to grab a separate Nothing Phone (2) screen protector.