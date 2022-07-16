Best cases for the Nothing phone (1) in 2022

The splendid Nothing phone (1) has made its debut with a bang. It takes quite a lot to make a name for yourself in today's harshly competitive smartphone market, but Nothing has come somewhat close. If you've ordered the phone (1) for yourself, congratulations! Now, please get an awesome case for the Nothing phone (1) before you crack or shatter that unique transparent back. Nothing is indestructible, not even Gorilla Glass 5.

Marvelous cases for your Nothing phone (1)

KAPAVER Impulse Case for Nothing Phone 1 Staff pick The KAPAVER Impulse Case has it all: grippy sides, raised lips all around, precise cutouts, and a clear back to show off that Glyph Interface. Your Nothing phone (1) will stay nice and safe inside this impact-resistant clear cover. Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Designerz Hub Nothing Phone 1 Back Cover Colorful contrast Designerz Hub brings a splash of red-hot color to your Nothing phone (1). There are other color options, but the scarlet shade is truly eye-catching. In addition to its bold, see-through look, the Designerz Hub Nothing Phone 1 Back Cover brings you military-grade drop protection helped by its protruding edges. Check Amazon (opens in new tab) ANFAIRLACE Nothing Phone 1 Case Magnetic enclosure Full-frontal coverage is hard to find, but ANFAIRLACE's Nothing Phone 1 Case makes it accessible. It has a screen protector that goes on top, closing shut magnetically. Outline your phone (1) with an aluminum chassis in one of four colors with this shock-proof cover. Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Spazy Case Nothing Phone 1 Back Cover Mo' grip, no slip Spazy Case's offering is a simple semi-clear bumper cover. It comes in four shades and you get a lovely matte finish. This one's military-grade too, hardening your Nothing phone (1)'s defenses against the elements. Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Less is more when it comes to Nothing phone (1) covers

The best cases for the Nothing phone (1) are obviously transparent or semi-transparent options with bolstered drop protection. You don't want to cover up the main attraction of the device: those LED lights embedded into the back that make up the Glyph Interface. Since everything on the rear is encased in glass, shock resistance is your number one priority when getting a cover for your Nothing phone (1).

Notice that the first-party Nothing clear case isn't on our list. That's because it — along with the Android smartphone itself — is impossible to find anywhere at the moment. Also, it is an incredibly basic silicone cover that doesn't add much to your swanky phone (1), whether it's durability you're after or added pizzazz.

With such limited options in the market, the best Nothing phone (1) cases all look pretty much the same. Our favorite of the lot is the KAPAVER Impulse Case. You get a clear bumper case with black edges that are raised quite a bit. These raised lips also surround the camera bump, adding much-needed protection from all manner of bumps, drops, falls, and shocks. The see-through back allows you to make use of the Glyph Interface without interruption, while also letting you admire the unusual transparent nature of the phone. Meanwhile, the sides are cleverly textured to add grip as yet another anti-fall measure.

For absolute coverage, a brand called ANFAIRLACE offers a smart solution. You can grab the ANFAIRLACE Nothing Phone 1 Case to get a built-in screen guard, sealed shut by way of magnets. If you want something that isn't black, this case comes in three other shades in addition to the plain black option. You can grab the ANFAIRLACE phone (1) cover in blue, gold, and silver as well. If you want hot contrast that sets your heart ablaze, Designerz Hub has a similar-looking case sans screen protector in red. It looks fantastic on the darker Nothing phone (1) colorway in particular.