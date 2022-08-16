Best screen protectors for the Nothing phone (1) in 2022

Nothing's affordable phone (1) has a snazzy pattern and LEDs on the back, but you shouldn't undervalue the front of the device either. Keep your mid-range investment intact and scratch-free with an enduring screen protector for your Nothing phone (1).

We've gathered a set of the best screen guards, with some offering protection for the glass back, as well as the snappy 120Hz 6.55-inch OLED display.

Best screen protectors for the Nothing phone (1)

(opens in new tab) Dbrand Nothing Phone (1) Tempered Glass Screen Protector $20 at Dbrand (opens in new tab) Staff Pick Dbrand calls this high quality screen guard the "Wagyu" of screen protectors. It's got a precise fit, high clarity, and a durable build. You get two tempered glass protectors that are completely transparent, and have an oleophobic coating that prevents fingerprint smudges and dirt particles from collecting on top. Anoowkoa Tempered Glass for Nothing Phone 1 (2 Pack) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) No notch The Anoowkoa Tempered Glass for the Nothing phone (1) includes two pieces of curved tempered glass screen guards. The shatterproof tempered glass protectors don't have any cutout, so dust particles cannot enter between the display and the screen guard. BROTECT AirGlass Front Back Screen Protector Nothing Phone 1 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Cover your six BROTECT's special AirGlass material is a hybrid glass of sorts with flexible properties. It makes this screen protector easy to install without air bubbles interfering, and resists scratches nicely. In addition to a screen guard, you also get a film for the back to defend the Nothing phone (1)'s glass back. ArmourPro Matte Tempered Glass for Nothing Phone 1 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Glare-free viewing Glossy screen protectors tend to reflect a lot of light, which can be uncomfortable. ArmourPro's Matte Tempered Glass eliminates glare on your Nothing phone (1) thanks to its matte finish. You get a single piece of tempered glass with an installation kit in the box. Suttkue Nothing Phone (1) Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector Check Amazon (opens in new tab) All you need Suttkue's Nothing Phone (1) Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector gives you everything necessary for added protection. There's a tempered glass unit for the front that's rated 9H for its hardness level, and two little camera lens protectors to protect the camera unit as well. You get two pieces of the glass screen guard, adding value. AEIDESS Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nothing Phone 1 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Premium glass This Nothing phone (1) Tempered Glass Screen Protector has blackened edges and a notch for the front camera to peek through. AEIDESS uses premium glass to fortify the strength of its tempered glass. The kit comes with both wet and dry wipes to help you clean up your phone (1)'s display before application.

Protect your Nothing phone (1) with only the best

After taking a dig at Nothing and launching a skin to taunt the phone (1)'s design, Dbrand is now selling a tempered glass screen protector for the device. Setting aside the company's humorous jive, the Dbrand Nothing phone (1) Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a great guard for your unique phone. Each pack comes with two units of sturdy tempered glass and two mobile phone cleaning wipes. Dbrand promises sturdiness, as well as hygiene in the form of an oleophobic layer.

The ArmourPro Matte Tempered Glass for Nothing Phone (1) is a decent solution to convert your budget Android phone's OLED into a glare-free display. If you need something that includes protection for the glass back as well, though, we suggest the BROTECT AirGlass Screen Protector for your Nothing device. The flexible protective film applies very easily, and you get screen guards for the front and back of the phone (1).

Once you're done picking a reliable screen protector for your phone (1), consider grabbing a sweet case for your Nothing device as well. With a million LEDs encased inside a glass back, dropping the phone (1) is risky business. Don't tempt fate by rocking it in the nude. The best Nothing phone (1) cases allow that clever Glyph Interface to shine through, while adding protective layers to bolster shock resistance.