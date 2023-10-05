Best Google Pixel Watch 2 bands 2023
The second-gen Google Pixel Watch 2 is here, and it is nearly indistinguishable from the first Pixel Watch. The plus side of this is that the Pixel Watch 2 is backwards compatible, so you can reuse your old Pixel Watch bands on it.
If you're looking to switch up your Pixel Watch 2's look, there are plenty of excellent watch bands available. Google's own straps look and feel great, but if you want to opt for a third-party brand, you've got a decent assortment to choose from as well. So sit back, relax, and have fun picking one of the best Google Pixel Watch 2 bands that we have rounded up for you.
Staff pick
Colors: Bay, Coral, Ivy, Sage, Lemongrass
It's a little pricy, but the Pixel Watch Woven Band offers the best fit and comfy wear experience for your Google Pixel Watch 2. This band is sweat and water-resistant and is made of recycled materials.
Colors: Coral, Hazel, Moondust, Obsidian, Porcelain
Google released this sporty silicone band with the Pixel Watch 2. Designed for rough use, this band can withstand water exposure without any issues. The holes make this band more breathable, making it suitable for workouts and rigorous physical activity.
Colors: Hazel, Bay, Porcelain, Obsidian, Lemongrass, Charcoal
This last-gen Pixel Watch Active Band fluoroelastomer band feels incredibly soft and has an unmatched finish. Perfect for long-term wear, this Pixel Watch 2 band comes in a mix of bright and muted shades. This option is waterproof as well.
Colors: Silver, Rose Gold, Black
Green with envy over Google's expensive metal links band? The TenCloud Metal Link Band comes in three metallic hues and costs a fraction of the price. Designed for the first-gen Pixel Watch, this band should fit your Pixel Watch 2 seamlessly.
Colors: Brown, Black
Abanen offers a cheaper, genuine leather strap as opposed to Google's premium band. It comes with black stainless steel connectors and clasps. You can grab the Abanen Leather Bands for the Google Pixel Watch 2 in either black or brown color options.
Colors: Eight assorted dual packs
Budget shoppers get maximum value from the Snyeest 2 Pack Stretchy Nylon Google Pixel Watch Band. You get two extremely soft and stretchy woven nylon bands that fit both the Pixel Watch 2. Available in assorted two-packs, these stretchy bands are suitable for casual wear and working out.
Many of the best Google Pixel Watch 2 bands overlap with the best Pixel Watch bands because Google retained the same connector system on its second-gen wearable. The propriety connectors make it difficult to find a perfectly fitting third-party strap, which is why our top recommendation is the first-party Google Pixel Watch Woven Band.
Google added new colors along with the Pixel Watch 2 release, but it's the same band as the one that launched with the original Pixel Watch. This eco-friendly watch band is made of recycled fabric and plastic materials. The lugs are plastic, which won't sit well with everyone, but you do get the added benefit of the entire thing being waterproof. This stretchy woven band isn't adjustable, but it expands and contracts to fit most wrists.
If you're looking for something breathable, the newly-released Google Pixel Watch Active Sport Band is a great pick. This silicone band comes in plenty of signature Pixel colorways. It has cleverly placed holes all around the band to allow for better airflow, plus it's waterproof, too. The Google Pixel Watch Active Sport Band is the ideal band for working out, outdoor activities, or doing anything that's physically demanding.
For third-party bands, we love the affordable TenCloud Metal Link Band for Google Pixel Watch. This metal links band is unbelievably cheap, coming in at a fraction of what the official Google Metal Links Band costs. Since $200 is too rich for nearly anybody's blood, this under-$10 stainless steel band is a superbly cost-effective alternative. You can choose from one of three metallic hues to match your Pixel Watch 2.
