Best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 2024

Samsung didn't make as much of a splash about the Galaxy S24 FE, but it's an excellent phone regardless. Just like the flagship S24 series, the S24 FE is guaranteed to get updates for seven years. If your phone is going to live that long, you need one of the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to keep it fresh physically speaking too.

Happily, all the best case makers are offering fantastic cases for the Galaxy S24 FE, and that too at affordable price points. The best S24 FE cases come in lovely colors, slim or rugged options, and add useful features such as MagSafe or a kickstand to your "fan edition" Samsung phone.

Cover up your Galaxy S24 FE with these stylish cases

Caseology Parallax for Samsung Galaxy S24 FE View at Amazon Best overall Time after time, the Caseology Parallax wins me over. This superb Samsung Galaxy S24 FE case is thin, elegant, anti-slip, and protective. It comes in some cool colorways and has raised bezels to add military-grade drop protection. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Flipsuit Case View at Amazon View at Amazon Best first-party Samsung's own Galaxy S24 FE Flipsuit Case costs a pretty penny, crossing the $30 price point. Available in a few styles, the basic TPU case changes your phone's theme automatically to match the design of the case. You can buy additional interactive cards to switch up its look. Crave Dual Guard Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Case View at Amazon Best grip I have tested the Crave Dual Guard and was pleasantly surprised by the quality, considering the price. The Crave Dual Guard Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Case has a grippy textured back comprising of tiny dots for added friction. It doesn't bulk up your phone and comes in eight excellent colors. TOCOL Magnetic Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Case View at Amazon Best MagSafe You can add MagSafe without thickening up your device with the ultra-affordable TOCOL Magnetic Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Case. This case costs only $10 but you get bang-for-buck value, with a handful of colorways, a MagSafe ring built-in, and 15ft military-grade impact protection. Spigen Tough Armor MagFit for Galaxy S24 FE View at Amazon Best multifunctional Spigen's Tough Armor MagFit adds heavy-duty protection, a kickstand, and MagSafe functionality to the Galaxy S24 FE. I wish this came in more shades, but Spigen only offers black. The design is much tamer than other tough cases and it costs less too. FNTCASE Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Case with Kickstand & Holster View at Amazon Best rugged FNTCASE is a lesser-known brand but I have tried and tested its rugged cases and found them satisfactory. The brand's Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Case with Kickstand & Holster comes in some really cool hues. I especially love the purple variant. You get a built-in screen guard, tough layers for hardcore impact absorption, grippy scored sides, a kickstand, and even a holster!

You don't need a bulky case to protect your Galaxy S24 FE

I'm really glad that the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE are from reliable brands. Every option in this roundup comes from tried and tested case makers, so you can choose anything from this list and feel confident in your choice.

Picking the right case depends on a lot of factors. Most people want good drop protection without bulking up their phones. Of course, price plays a vital role as well. All things considered, the Caseology Parallax is the best case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. It's one heck of a good-looking case and comes in attractive colors. More importantly, it is budget-friendly, drop-proof, and thin enough to be used with a wireless charger. The textured sides add grip, preventing accidental slips and drops.

Functionality is something else that you might prioritize. If you want your Galaxy S24 FE case to add more functionality to your device, you should consider something that adds MagSafe support. MagSafe is a gateway. Even if the case doesn't have a stand, you can slap on a stand, grip, or any other MagSafe accessory whenever you like.

Depending on how you use your phone, both the Spigen Tough Armor MagFit and TOCOL Magnetic Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Case are solid choices that add MagSafe support to your phone. TOCOL's offering is rather slim and comes in a couple of translucent hues, so you might like it more if you prefer a lightweight or stylish case. On the other hand, Spigen's build quality is top-notch and adds heavy-duty drop protection. If you're a clumsy individual, the Spigen Tough Armor MagFit is better suited for your S24 FE. I just wish it came in more colors.