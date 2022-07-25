Best car mounts for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2022

The lightweight design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE makes it one of the easiest phones to hold in your hand. But despite any phone's ease of use, using it while driving can be hazardous, and several countries even have strict traffic laws against it.

If you are fed up with makeshift and rudimentary contraptions to hold your phone in the car, it would be a good decision to buy a sturdy car mount that stays with you through thick and thin (of asphalt). Here are the best car mounts for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE we think you should consider.

The most convenient car mounts for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Car Mount Versatility & strength Whether on the car's dashboard or windshield, the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 universal car mount is easily planted on any flat surface using a suction base. It gets easy single-hand controls to attach and release the Galaxy S21 FE, and features a telescopic arm that extends up to eight inches in length in case you want to keep the phone closer while driving. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Loncaster Silicone Dashboard Holder Stable & practical The car dashboard phone holder from Loncaster allows you to easily slide the phone into its silicone jaws and let it stay put throughout the journey. The adhesive mat at the bottom sticks onto the dashboard, and its wide surface area ensures it doesn't skid. Silicone also prevents the Galaxy S21 FE from getting scuffed or scratched if you hit a nasty pothole or speed bump. In addition, you also get dedicated wire holders on either side and an empty area to keep loose change and other small articles. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) PopSockets Phone Mount Uniquely compelling If you fancy using unique things, the PopSockets phone mount will grab your attention. Like many other car mounts, the one from PopSockets attaches to either the dashboard or the windshield with the help of a suction cup. However, instead of gripping your Galaxy S21 FE with the phone mount's claws, you simply hang it using a Pop Socket. The flexible design lets you use the phone in any direction, while letting you place and detach the phone effortlessly. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Bed Bath & Beyond (opens in new tab) Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Car Phone Holder Magnetic ease While there are many ways to physically attach your Galaxy S21 FE to a car mount, none is as ergonomic as using a magnetic mount. Scosche's MagicMount comes in various design options, which can attach to the air-con vents, the dashboard, or the windshield. It uses strong neodymium magnets that ensure the phone is held firmly. The spherical joint allows you to tilt the phone at any angle or direction, while a nut will enable you to tighten it in the right position. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Aoisva Car Cup Holder Phone Mount Dual benefits In places where the sun toasts the inside of the car like an oven, money spent on car mounts with adhesives is practically wasted. If you want a solution to the sticky parts of your accessories melting away, it might be worth checking out a phone mount built out of a cup holder. The cup holder phone mount from Aoisva will firmly hold your Galaxy S21 FE while driving. When not in the car, you can take the phone mount off, or let it stay without worrying about losing its grip. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) CHGeek 15W Qi Wireless Charging Auto-Clamping Car Mount Charging without tethers CHGeek's phone mount with wireless charging is one of the smartest holders for the Galaxy S21 FE. Its claws automatically grip the phone as you bring it close to the mount, while detaching the phone is as easy as pressing a button. With this, there is no more wasting time attaching and removing charging cables! It also fast-charges the Galaxy S21 FE at 15W, making it an excellent deal. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) JOYROOM Magnetic Car Mount No intrusion Magnetic phone mounts already require less space than a mount with a grip, but JOYROOM's car mount makes it even simpler. The thin magnet strip easily sticks to any tiny spot on the front-facing portion of the dashboard. It allows you to attach, rotate, or detach the Galaxy S21 FE effortlessly View at Amazon (opens in new tab) AINOPE Gravity Car Phone Mount Challenge gravity A solid grip is essential when you are on the road; this is exactly what the AINOPE car mount ensures. It latches onto an AC vent and has a clever folding mechanism that allows you to slide the phone in and out quickly. When not in use, the car mount easily folds back into a more compact form. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) WixGear Magnetic Stick-On Mount (pack of 2) Freedom without hassle If you want a quick and easy setup to mount your Galaxy S21 FE inside the car, get this magnetic stick-on mount. Using the adhesive at the bottom, the base sticks easily on any flat surface, be it the dashboard or the windshield. The simple design also allows you to rotate the smartphone at any angle. In this deal, you get two holders, so you can easily attach one on the driver's side and another on the co-passenger's side, making long journeys convenient for both of you. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) VANMASS Car Phone Mount For off-roaders Whether for passion or necessity, if you hit bumpy roads often, then getting a sturdy car mount is vital. VANMASS's versatile car mount attaches to any flat surface and ensures it can absorb the impact of bad roads — or other terrains. The company claims it can take weight up to 60 pounds, making it compelling for anyone who deals with bad roads. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) LYW Rearview Mirror Phone Holder Use it anywhere If you do not want to be limited to only one spot where you can attach a phone mount, then LYM has the perfect solution for you. The mount comes with an adjustable grip that can attach to any object inside or outside your car, making it a versatile phone holder to be used anywhere you prefer. The rotating ball joint allows you to use the phone in any direction and at any angle, giving you ultimate freedom. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) MOKPR Car Mount with Long Arm Flexibility that impresses MOKPR's car mount with a flexible gooseneck arm gives you the liberty to align your phone in any angle or direction. It features a bend-proof aluminum alloy arm that can be curved or flattened as per need. You also get a secondary clip that can be attached at a lower position. This can support the gooseneck arm and prevent it from slacking due to weight. View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Keep your Galaxy S21 FE firmly planted

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a phone for Samsung purists. It is ideal for those who want a flagship performance and a rich software experience with Samsung's One UI for a few compromises in the design. If you have purchased one for yourself, you can pair it with a car mount that meets your requirements.

There are numerous options, with the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 car mount and the VANMASS car mount providing the ultimate stability. If you want a less intrusive option, you can either buy the AINOPE Gravity car mount, or go beyond the limit with the minuscule JOYROOM magnetic car mount.

Furthermore, for those who desire wireless charging to be an essential part of their journey, the auto-clamping CHGeek 15W Qi-compatible car mount is the definitive solution. For protection while on the road, you can look at some of the best Galaxy S21 FE cases we have listed or check out other accessories to elevate the experience.