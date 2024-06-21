Review: This Baseus charging station makes me worry less about outlets

It can charge up to six devices at once

The Baseus PowerCombo GaN3 Pro 100W charging station does its job impressively well. It offers super-fast charging speeds and a variety of ports to handle all your charging needs. Although it could use a bit better heat management, it's still a reliable workhorse for today's devices.

My workspace is always buzzing with different devices that I constantly plug in and unplug. This gadget jungle leads to a messy tangle of various power adapters. Even though modern devices mostly use USB-C ports, making charging a bit easier, juggling multiple phones, headphones, laptops, tablets, and accessories is still a bit of a hassle.

On the other hand, the rise of fast-charging technology for smartphones and other smart devices has brought a wave of versatile accessories. These new products focus on compatibility with various devices, offering solutions beyond just charging phones and tablets. Enter the Baseus PowerCombo GaN3 Pro power strip. This product goes beyond a typical power strip, featuring multiple ports that can charge up to six devices at once.

Price and availability

The Baseus PowerCombo GaN3 Pro is available from major retailers, with Amazon selling it for around $90. Currently, it only comes in black. While this might not bother everyone, it can stand out against lighter-colored furniture. As I write this review, my eyes keep drifting to the PowerCombo—not because of its sleek design (which it has) but because its matte-black finish contrasts sharply with my warm wood desk.

An all-around charger

This 100W charging station leverages GaN technology for powerful performance. Gallium nitride (GaN) makes the design compact and ensures efficient charging. I can charge multiple devices at once. After months of real-world use, I've found it pretty reliable despite a few quirks (more on that later). As a result, this charger is now a permanent fixture on my desk.

The Baseus PowerCombo 100W redefines the traditional power strip, moving beyond the old AC strips hidden behind desks. Unlike bulkier models, the Baseus PowerCombo 100W is compact, measuring only 4.4 x 1.8 x 1.5 inches and weighing a mere 15.7 ounces.

Gone are the days of bulky chargers hogging precious space in my travel bag. Thanks to GaN technology, the Baseus PowerCombo 100W packs a powerful punch in a remarkably compact design. Its small footprint allows for effortless placement on my desk, or any desk for that matter, but its true potential shines when on the go. This lightweight charger is a serious contender for becoming your travel charging companion, ensuring all your devices stay powered up during trips and adventures.

The Baseus PowerCombo 100W maintains the brand's reputation for quality. Its performance, especially with the USB-C ports, is impressive. With two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, the PowerCombo covers a wide range of devices.

This lightweight charging station is perfect for keeping your devices charged on the go, making it an ideal travel buddy.

While the Baseus PowerCombo GaN3 Pro delivers up to 100W of power, it's important to understand how this works in real-world use. Its impressive output is most noticeable when charging a single device through one of the USB-C ports. However, when multiple devices are connected, the power is smartly distributed to ensure each gadget charges efficiently.

When you connect two devices, the power splits between the ports. One device will receive 65W, while the other gets 30W. Check out the image below for a full guide on multi-port charging.

This charger is a breeze to use with its conveniently accessible ports. It effortlessly keeps my devices charged up without any issues. Its minimalist design, featuring a sleek black casing, fits well with most setups. The bright orange ports add a fun touch and make it easier to insert USB cables correctly, solving that all-too-common struggle.

The Baseus PowerCombo GaN3 Pro smartly manages power across multiple devices, prioritizing faster charging for power-hungry gadgets. It ensures all connected devices get enough power. Although its charging speeds might not quite match those of dedicated wall chargers, the difference is minor, and the convenience of having a single hub for multiple devices is unbeatable.

It's worth mentioning that even with GaN technology, the Baseus PowerCombo GaN3 Pro can get slightly warm during extended use, but it never reaches worrying temperatures. Additionally, I've noticed brief power interruptions when plugging in multiple USBs at once. According to Baseus, this is due to "overpower protection," a safety feature to prevent overloading. While this can be a minor inconvenience, it underscores the charger's built-in safeguards.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Charging ports 2 AC outlets + 2 USB C + 2 USB A Wattage 100W Rated voltage 125V~, 60Hz Rated power 1250W Max Rated current 10A Max Dimensions 4.4 x 1.8 x 1.5 inches Weight 15.7 ounces

Should you buy it?

The Baseus PowerCombo GaN3 Pro is a must-have for anyone managing multiple devices and needing to keep them charged all at once. It eliminates the hassle of finding outlets and keeps your workspace neat and efficient. Its compact design also makes it a reliable travel companion, ensuring all your devices stay charged during both adventures and business trips.

While the charging station may not provide the full 100W to each device at the same time, its GaN3 technology ensures fast charging that meets most needs. Even when powering multiple devices and a laptop, you'll notice a significant charging boost for all. Its compact, portable design also creates a more organized and visually appealing workspace. Overall, the Baseus PowerCombo GaN3 Pro offers a practical and user-friendly solution for managing multiple devices efficiently.

That said, if you need top speeds for all your devices simultaneously, there might be better options from the leading GaN chargers on the market. Also, the small, always-on light could be a minor annoyance for some.

Despite these minor drawbacks, the convenience and portability of the PowerCombo GaN3 Pro are hard to beat. Its built-in safety features, including overcharge and overheat protection, offer peace of mind. You can connect your devices and let them charge without worry.