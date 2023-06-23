Tronsmart launches a Bluetooth karaoke speaker with RGB lights starting at $170

What you need to know

In honor of the brand's 10th anniversary, Tronsmart has launched some new products and offers on existing accessories.

The newly released Tronsmart Halo 200 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with dynamic RGB lights that also acts as a karaoke machine.

The Halo 200 karaoke speaker starts at $170 and can be bought without a mic, with one mic, or with two mics.

Tronsmart has long been one of our favorite budget brands when it comes to the best Bluetooth speakers. The audio accessory maker excels at crafting unusual gadgets, generally with some amount of RGB and robust ingress protection.

In celebration of Tronsmart's decade-long run in the industry, the Chinese brand has launched a couple of new products and has discounted its pre-existing lineup. The Tronsmart Halo 200 is the latest addition to the roster, doubling the company's karaoke speaker family from one to two.

Following in the footsteps of the Tronsmart Halo 110, the Halo 200 is a gigantic 120W Bluetooth speaker with dynamic RGB lights that have multiple ambient light modes. This mammoth speaker works as a three-way sound system, with input support for guitars and mics, as well as Bluetooth 5.3 and microSD cards.

The Tronsmart Halo lasts for about 18 hours on a single charge which reduces to about 10 hours when using mics for karaoke. It also doubles as a power bank in a pinch and sports an IPX4 splashproof rating. Additionally, the Tronsmart Halo 200 has stereo pairing and can sync with up to 100 more Halo 200 speakers.

Just like the older Tronsmart Halo 100 has a karaoke version called the Halo 110, the Halo 200 is also sold in three sets. You can opt to buy the enormous Bluetooth speaker without a mic for $170 or grab it with one or two mics.

The Halo 200 model with one mic costs $210 whereas the variant with two mics will set you back by $230. Users can customize the EQ, choose from one of five light modes, and adjust more settings with the Tronsmart app.

Tronsmart has already launched the Halo 200 karaoke party speaker on its website. Meanwhile, you can purchase the single-mic bundle on Amazon. All other models are due out by the end of July.