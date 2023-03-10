The $159 StormBox Blast is my new favorite Bluetooth speaker

Tribit isn't a name that most people will be familiar with, but the manufacturer is doing all the right things in the budget audio segment. It has a good selection of value-focused wireless earbuds, headsets, and speakers, and while there's no shortage of options in these categories, Tribit is differentiating itself by offering value-focused products that punch above their weight.

That's certainly true of the StormBox Blast; the speaker is the costliest product in Tribit's portfolio, and it is incredible. It usually retails for $199, but you can get your hands on it for $159 at Amazon right now. While it is technically a portable Bluetooth speaker, the fact that it weighs 11.9 lb limits its usability — you can't just throw it in a bag. That said, the StormBox Blast is a phenomenal party speaker, and the sound quality that you get here is on par with products that cost twice as much.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Let's start with the design, because there's a lot to like in this area. The StormBox Blast has a bold design thanks to its size, and Tribit did a great job incorporating LEDs at the sides and around the two drivers in the middle. There are 32 LEDs in total around the front of the speaker, and they sync along with the music, adding to the device's party credentials.

While the lighting isn't very customizable, the LEDs add a fun dimension to the speaker, and it makes it that much more enjoyable to use. On that note, you can use two units of the StormBox Blast in stereo mode.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

You'll find a set of controls at the front, including buttons for power, Bluetooth pairing, volume and play/pause controls, adjusting the brightness of the LEDs, and an XBass mode. The large carrying handle at the top allows you to carry the StormBox Blast with relative ease, and the build quality along with the fit and finish is top-notch.

The AC port to charge the device is located at the back, and you'll find a 3.5mm aux in jack to manually connect your phone, and there's a USB-C charging port as well. These ports are hidden behind a protective cover, and that's because the StormBox Blast offers IPX7 ingress protection. So while it isn't built to withstand dust, it holds up just fine with water ingress, making it a terrific option for pool parties.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

One of the reasons for its heft is the size of the battery — it is rocking a gargantuan 18,650mAh battery, and lasts up to 30 hours on a full charge. In my use, I managed over 22 hours of listening time with the volume set to 50%, and that's still very decent.

The best part about the large battery is that you can use the USB-C port at the back to charge other devices using the StormBox Blast. Now, the charging port is limited to 5V/1A, so you'll only get 5W of power, but that's still decent enough if you're outside and your phone is running low on power. The only issue on the battery front is that there's no built-in battery indicator on the speaker itself — you'll have to use the Tribit app to find out. Furthermore, it takes over 3.5 hours to fully charge the battery, but the fact that it lasts nearly 30 minutes makes up for the slow charging.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The StormBox Blast has two 30W woofers paired with two 15W tweeters, producing 90W in total. That's more than adequate for any party, and the speaker manages to fill a large room without having to increase the volume too much. The sound quality itself is vibrant, with the StormBox Blast delivering an energetic bass combined with clear mids and decent highs. There's a leveling off at higher frequencies, but given the intended use case for this product, that isn't a huge drawback.

The StormBox Blast is particularly well-suited to low frequencies, and Tribit isn't kidding about the body-shaking bass on offer here. The low-end is thoroughly dynamic and engaging, and the XBass mode kicks things up a gear. You don't get the most accurate sound with the XBass mode enabled, but the pronounced bass is delightful — this is one of the best Bluetooth speakers if you care about sound quality.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There is some distortion if you turn the volume all the way up, but the StormBox Blast gets so loud that I didn't increase it past 50%. The only drawback in this area is that there's no built-in mic, so you won't be able to take calls. Other than that, I didn't see any issues with the StormBox Blast — it connects over Bluetooth 5.3, and maintained a rock-solid connection with my Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro, and other devices I used over the last four months.

Overall, I really like the StormBox Blast. It looks good, sounds phenomenal, and the large battery should be more than adequate for most outdoor parties. The XBass mode is a fun addition that makes it sound a little more lively, the LEDs add another dimension to the sound, and the fact that it is water resistant makes it a great choice for any occasion. For $159, there isn't another Bluetooth speaker that offers quite as much.