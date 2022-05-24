Can you wirelessly charge the Pixel Buds Pro? You'll be happy to hear that, yes, the Pixel Buds Pro do support wireless charging. Thanks to a Wireless Power Consortium filing, we even have an idea about the wireless charging speed.

How fast do the Pixel Buds Pro charge wirelessly?

In what seemed like a flurry of reveals, Google I/O 2022 saw the unveiling of loads of Pixel products on the software side and hardware sides alike. Between all the Pixel 6a and 7 series announcements, the Pixel Watch unveiling, and the Pixel Tablet teaser, the Pixel Buds Pro were slightly overshadowed at the conference. Looking at the Google Pixel Buds Pro in isolation, there's a lot to be excited about.

The beautiful dual-toned colorways match the color scheme of the Pixel 6 and 7 series, and the design looks both practical and attractive so far. With an IPX4 rating, ANC, 31 hours of playtime (without ANC), and an auto-adjusting Volume EQ feature, the Pixel Buds Pro are making a strong case as some of the best wireless earbuds. While Google didn't confirm the speed, it did confirm wireless charging as a feature officially.

(Image credit: Google)

Thanks to a Wireless Power Consortium filing, we now know that the Pixel Buds Pro will have a wireless charging speed of 2.5W. For those of you who want the complete picture, here are all the confirmed specifications of the upcoming Google earbuds.

Category Google Pixel Buds Pro Audio Custom-designed 11mm dynamic speaker drivers, Active in-ear pressure relief Active Noise Cancelation ✔️ Volume EQ ✔️ Voice (each earbud) Three mics, Voice accelerometer, Wind-blocking mesh covers Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 11 hours without ANC, 7 hours with ANC, 31 hours with case without ANC Charging USB-C, 2.5W Wireless Sensors (each earbud) Capacitive touch, IR proximity, Motion detecting accelerometer and gyroscope Sweat and water resistance IPX4 (earbuds), IPX2 (case) Colors Charcoal, Fog, Coral, Lemongrass Price $199

You have probably noticed that the Pixel Buds Pro's wired charging speed is missing in action. That's because the wired charging speed is one of the few mysteries that Google left out. As the July 21 pre-order date approaches, we'll definitely hear more on that front soon.

For now, if you're bent on acquiring a made-by-Google set of earbuds, the last-gen Google Pixel Buds A-Series are still worth your money. You'll miss out on active noise cancellation and a few other premium perks, but these affordable wireless earbuds won't disappoint you either. The buds themselves are reasonably comfortable, and their 12nm drivers push out far above average sound quality. Plus, Always-on Google Assistant is a useful feature built into the Pixel Buds A-Series.