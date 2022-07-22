Like other pairs of true wireless earbuds, the Google Pixel Buds Pro come with a charging case so you can extend the battery, and have a neat spot to store them when not in use.

Offering up to 11 hours of battery life per charge when active noise cancellation (ANC) is off, seven hours with it, and a total of 31 hours (without ANC) with the extra charges from the case, the Pixel Buds Pro will easily last through a week’s worth of commutes or workout sessions. But what happens when they need recharging?

You can plug the charging case into an outlet, or use a wireless charger, especially from the many excellent options we've selected for this list.

Here are our picks for the best Pixel Buds Pro chargers

iOttie iON Wireless Duo Certified by Google Stand Staff pick A great way to charge both the Pixel Buds Pro and a Google Pixel or other compatible smartphone, this stand, certified by Google, features a 10W charging stand along with a 5W pad for charging the buds. The unit itself has to be plugged in, but you can keep it on your desk, nightstand, or in the living room and throw the case atop the pad whenever you need a quick boost. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone Desktop fixture Perfect as a desktop fixture that will add a touch of class to your workspace, this 10W fast charger is Qi certified to work with a variety of wireless charging-enabled devices, including the Pixel Buds Pro. Made of white marble, it comes with a built-in durable braided cable that is designed to last. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ventev Wireless Charge Qi Chargepad+ Slim and sleek I’m a fan of Ventev products, and while this charging pad's two charging surfaces are only 7.5W and 10W, that’s more than enough power to recharge your Pixel Buds Pro, plus a second device; like another pair of earbuds, smartphone, smartwatch, and more. Plus, the thin and sleek design means it’s easy to keep out of the way on a desk or pack in your bag for travel. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Color Rokk Wireless Charging Pad Affordable option For something simple and affordable, the Color Rokk wireless charging pad is a cute, circular charging pad that can charge both phones, wireless earbuds, and any other Qi-certified devices with the 5W charging mode. The heat dissipation hole will ensure the buds don’t get hot while charging. Grab it in black or white. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Mophie 15W Universal Wireless Charge Pad Top brand Mophie is one of the top brands when it comes to mobile accessories, and this super-small charger is perfect for the Pixel Buds Pro, though it’s also powerful enough to recharge your phone, too. Measuring just 3.43 x 3.43 inches, you can easily pop it into the front pocket of your bag with its cord. The non-slip, anti-scratch suede charging surface is a nice touch, too. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Wasserstein 2-in-1 Charging Station Plug it in Why just charge the Pixel Buds Pro? With a charging station on your desk, you can charge all your mobile devices in one spot. This neat one isn’t wireless, but it has a USB-C slot in front of a stand for charging a USB-C-enabled smartphone. At the back is a second USB-C port, where you can plug the Pixel Buds Pro case right in to recharge. Best to offer a clean look on the desktop, you’ll get faster charging via the wired connection and can plug in any USB-C devices you desire.

Which is the best wireless charger for the Pixel Buds Pro?

The easiest way to recharge the Pixel Buds Pro is simply by popping them into the included charging case, and plugging the case into a power outlet using the included USB-C cable. But if there’s no cable around, or you want a wire-free set-up, you’ll be pleased to know that yes, the Pixel Buds Pro do indeed support wireless charging at a speed of 2.5W.

They should work with most Qi-certified chargers given that many offer far more power than 2.5W, and will adjust power as needed. iOttie is a great brand, and the fact that the stand is certified for Google is an assurance that it will work flawlessly. But the other options on this list are worth considering, too, based on where you want to charge and how much room you have or want to dedicate to a charger.

If you prefer a wired connection, the Wasserstein Charging Station is a neat option that you can plop on a desk and use as a storage hub as well. Keeping it plugged into the wall, it’s easy to just pop the buds on the charger whenever they need a quick boost; plus, you can charge your phone at the same time.

Will the Pixel Buds Pro make the cut for the best wireless earbuds? That remains to be seen once they are officially launched for pre-order and get into the hands of customers. For now, if you’re prepping to buy a pair, having an extra charger on hand to use beyond just the cable into the wall is a solid decision.