Creative's latest gaming soundbar brings the noise for under $300

What you need to know

Creative has released a new version of its Katana V2 gaming-focused soundbar, dubbed the V2X.

This model has a subwoofer with a 5.25-inch driver that Creative says is ideally suited for smaller rooms.

The soundbar has Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, Optical, and uses Creative's Super X-Fi virtualization tech.

The Katana V2X is debuting in the coming weeks for $279.

Creative knows how to make a good soundbar, and the brand's gaming-focused Katana series has fared really well in this category over the last two years.

I reviewed the Sound Blaster Katana V2 earlier this year and came away liking the sound quality on offer and the sheer amount of connectivity options — the RGB lighting swayed my decision as well.

Creative is now introducing a new variant in the Katana V2 series dubbed the V2X. The soundbar portion hasn't changed at all, with the V2X retaining the same dimensions, design, and even the RGB lighting. It has the same connectivity options too: you'll find HDMI ARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, USB and aux in ports, sub out for connecting to the subwoofer, and a front-mounted 3.5mm jack.

The Katana V2X includes Creative's Super X-Fi virtualization as well, and you get Bluetooth 5.0. The big difference with this model is the subwoofer; it has a smaller 5.25-inch driver versus the 6.5-inch driver that's in the standard V2.

(Image credit: Creative)

As such, Creative says that the V2X is ideally suited for smaller rooms where a larger sub would be too loud. The soundbar is designed to slot in underneath a monitor at your gaming rig, but it holds up just as well in front of a TV or projector — I use the Katana V2 in the bedroom with my XGIMI Aura projector.

Because of the smaller sub, the Katana V2X will be available for $279 — $50 less than the standard version of the V2. That's a great value considering the number of features you're getting here, and it could just be a great budget soundbar.

Sales of the Katana V2X will kick off in the coming weeks, and it is heading to all markets where Creative has an official presence.